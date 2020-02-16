Carthage welcomes new trustee
Carthage welcomes new trustee

Carthage College has appointed international business leader Maria Nalywayko to the Board of Trustees.

In 2018, Nalywayko retired as the chief people officer at CoreLogic after leading its global human resources, communications and enterprise strategic initiatives for 10 years.

“Maria brings a passion for people, learning, and collaboration — as demonstrated through years of enormous success in the private sector — to her role as a trustee, in which she will help transform the lives of the next generation of leaders who are at Carthage today and tomorrow,” said Jeff Hamar, chair of the Carthage Board of Trustees.

Beginning her career in organization and management development at PepsiCo, Nalywayko went on to lead enterprise human resources and communications for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Nalywayko also held senior leadership roles at firms such as T. Rowe Price Group and Carrington Capital Management.

With a passion for financial literacy and empowerment, she has served on the boards of Operation HOPE and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Nalywayko holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Irvine, and a graduate degree from Harvard University.

She and her husband, Bo Drobenko, live in Newport Beach, Calif., and they have three adult children, including recent Carthage alumnus Zachary Drobenko.

Maria Nalywayko

