Carthage's Gregory Berg to perform "Songs My Father Taught Me"

If you go

What: “Songs My Father Taught Me” recital

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Recital Hall, 2001 Alford Park Drive

Admission: Free

Details: Carthage music professor Greg Berg will perform, joined by his niece, Aidan Spencer Sauze, and her wife, Marie Sauze, and some of Berg's students.

KENOSHA — Carthage College Professor Greg Berg's upcoming performance is a very personal one.

On Sunday afternoon, Berg presents “Songs My Father Taught Me,” in memory of his father, the Rev. David Keesey-Berg.

Berg will be joined by his niece, Aidan Spencer Sauze, and her wife, Marie Sauze.

"I am really excited to be joined by them" for this performance, Berg said. "My dad and Aidan were very close, so I knew I wanted her to be part of this program.

"If there was anything my dad liked better than Aidan singing or Marie singing," he added, "it was Marie and Aidan singing together. Hearing their two voices blend together is enough to make you believe in angels."

The program will feature multiple styles of music, ranging from folk to classical.

"For most of his life, my dad believed he was 100% Norwegian," Berg said. "But several years ago, he did Ancestry.com and learned he had some Irish blood in him as well, so there will be both Norwegian and Irish songs on the program, in honor of that.

"My dad loved both Judy Collins and Pete Seeger, so they will be represented. And because he did a one-man show depicting John Newton, the author of 'Amazing Grace,' that piece will finish the program."

Though Berg's parents had little or no formal training, "they both loved music," he said. "And I think that fueled their hopes that I would be able to experience music and make music at a higher level."

That "higher level" has taken Berg, a Bass-baritone, to concert stages and directing musicals and operas. In addition to his teaching duties at Carthage, he is the minister of music for Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. He has also composed four operas.

His dad "came to many of my performances" through the years, Berg said, including the world premiere of his latest one-act opera, "Women and Children: a Story of Titanic Survivors," which debuted in November 2021 at Carthage.

"I'll never forget that during the audience talk-back after the performance, he called the piece 'magnificent.' My dad was supportive but not inclined to lavish praise," Berg said, "so when you earned a rich compliment from him, it meant the world."

For Sunday's program, Berg also composed a piece, “Take Him, Earth, For Cherishing.”

The piece uses quotes from an ancient poem by Prudentius (348-413 AD) and was inspired by a piece written as a memorial for President Kennedy shortly after he was assassinated.

"It is still one of the most gorgeous and moving choral compositions I have ever heard," Berg said. "The text came to mind at some point in the last months of my dad's life, when he talked about how comforted he was by the thought that his ashes would be given over to the earth. He found that to be more comforting than the thought of heaven.

"From that moment, I knew I wanted to set this text to music and sing it in his memory."