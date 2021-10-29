 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cartoonist John Hambrock: 15 years and counting for 'Edison Lee'
View Comments
alert top story
TGIF for a daily laugh

Cartoonist John Hambrock: 15 years and counting for 'Edison Lee'

{{featured_button_text}}

Edison Lee — a 10-year-old with a talent for science and an urge to push boundaries — takes an optimistic view of the world.

And, after 15 years of writing a daily comic strip, so does Edison’s creator, John Hambrock.

“I love it, and I love doing it,” Hambrock says of a task many people would find daunting: Creating seven new comic strips every week. Day after day, week after week, year after year.

Speaking of years, “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” will hit its 15th anniversary on Nov. 12, a number that still amazes Edison’s creator.

“I thought 10 years would be it for me,” Hambrock said, but he recently signed a new five-year contract with King Features Syndicate — with a five-year option.

If he finishes the entire contract, “Edison Lee” would span a quarter of a century. In a media landscape that seems to change daily, that’s a rare feat.

5,475 strips

When we talked on Wednesday, Hambrock estimated he’s written 5,475 strips but quickly added, “Charles Schulz did over 20,000 ‘Peanuts’ strips, so I’ve got a ways to go.”

On Saturday, Hambrock, who works out of a Downtown studio, will sign his two “Edison Lee” books at the Pollard Gallery. (The books feature a collection of the comics, and he’s working on a third book now, along with a non-”Edison Lee” graphic novel.)

He’s looking forward to talking with fans.

“Any opportunity to meet with the public is great,” he said. “It’s always fun to talk to people who read it in the paper. This is my first public event since COVID, and I’ll be wearing a mask.”

Hometown comic

“Edison Lee” has run in the Kenosha News since its inception, except for a few days in May of 2019 when the newspaper switched up its comics mix. Instead of running on the comics page, “Edison Lee” has a home on our puzzles page, nestled beneath the crossword each day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As part of King Features, “Edison Lee” runs in about 120 newspapers, Hambrock said. When he started the daily strip, it ran in 40 papers.

“The business goes up and down,” he said, and being in 100 or more newspapers every day is a mark of success in such a fractured media environment.

Even in a challenging business environment — with print media like newspapers battling a digital world — Hambrock almost can’t imagine life without “Edison Lee.”

“The thought of not doing it anymore was like getting a divorce or something,” he said. “The characters live with you all the time. To just walk away from it? The thought of that was frightening.”

A huge bonus of writing the strip is living inside the optimistic world of young Edison Lee, who is forever blowing things up (or plotting to). When he fails, he gets up and looks for the next adventure.

“Edison Lee is an optimist, and it makes me optimistic, too,” Hambrock said. “It really helps me to have this humor every day, laughs every day.”

“Edison Lee” isn’t a political strip, though Hambrock’s characters don’t shy away from commenting on current events and society in general.

“When I’m looking around at everything going on in our country with politics and everything, I’m very careful now,” he said. “Comments can be taken completely out of context.”

Looking ahead

As for the next five — or 10 — years of “Edison Lee”?

“The characters kind of write themselves,” Hambrock said. “You get to know those characters so well that it’s not as hard as you think to come up with ideas.”

As he nears his 15th anniversary of cranking out comic strips on a daily basis, Hambrock is happy he doesn’t lack for ideas.

“I read a lot, and I observe,” he said. “You think, ‘How am I ever going to do this seven days a week?’ but the characters take the strip in new directions, and pretty soon it’s there.”

"Ghostbusters" themed house on 63rd Street next to Peterson's Pumpkin Patch at 9210 63rd St.
+5 
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Book signing with “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” cartoonist John Hambrock

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.

Admission: Free

The world of 'Edison Lee'

John Hambrock's comic strip “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” stars Edison Lee, a brainy boy who loves science and enjoys making comments about the nation’s politics and society.

Fifteen years later, Hambrock said the most popular character with readers is Edison's grandfather, Orville.

"He's the easiest character to write for," Hambrock said of Orville, who is a big fan of doughnuts, Jolly Burgers and watching TV. (Hambrock sheepishly admits, "Orville is me all the way.")

Other characters in the strip are Edison's father, Don; his mother, Carol; and his laboratory assistant (or lab rat), Joules.

Joules "is the hardest character to write for," Hambrock said of the adorable rat, who will feature in an upcoming storyline when he and Edison do a Mayflower sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.

What we want to know: When are we getting a line of plush Joules toys?

R.I.P. Bears?

There are plenty of ghouls, ghosts and ghastly figures populating local yards for Halloween, but one of the scariest things we saw is in Libby and Matt Troha's yard this year.

Sitting among the various creatures outside their home at 4242 95th St. is a grave marker signifying the "death" of the Chicago Bears.

According to this cross, "Da Bears" died in 2018. (Hmmm ... was that when Matt Nagy was hire as coach?)

After the way the Bears were embarrassed in a 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, we can't argue with the Trohas.

Look for more local Halloween houses in Sunday's Living section in the Kenosha News. And happy haunting!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert