Cartoonist John Hambrock: 15 years and counting for 'Edison Lee'

A huge bonus of writing the strip is living inside the optimistic world of young Edison Lee, who is forever blowing things up (or plotting to). When he fails, he gets up and looks for the next adventure.

“Edison Lee is an optimist, and it makes me optimistic, too,” Hambrock said. “It really helps me to have this humor every day, laughs every day.”

“Edison Lee” isn’t a political strip, though Hambrock’s characters don’t shy away from commenting on current events and society in general.

“When I’m looking around at everything going on in our country with politics and everything, I’m very careful now,” he said. “Comments can be taken completely out of context.”

Looking ahead

As for the next five — or 10 — years of “Edison Lee”?

“The characters kind of write themselves,” Hambrock said. “You get to know those characters so well that it’s not as hard as you think to come up with ideas.”

As he nears his 15th anniversary of cranking out comic strips on a daily basis, Hambrock is happy he doesn’t lack for ideas.