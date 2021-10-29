Cartoonist John Hambrock: 15 years and counting for 'Edison Lee'

Edison Lee — a 10-year-old with a talent for science and an urge to push boundaries — takes an optimistic view of the world.
And, after 15 years of writing a daily comic strip, so does Edison’s creator, John Hambrock.
“I love it, and I love doing it,” Hambrock says of a task many people would find daunting: Creating seven new comic strips every week. Day after day, week after week, year after year.
Speaking of years, “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” will hit its 15th anniversary on Nov. 12, a number that still amazes Edison’s creator.
“I thought 10 years would be it for me,” Hambrock said, but he recently signed a new five-year contract with King Features Syndicate — with a five-year option.
If he finishes the entire contract, “Edison Lee” would span a quarter of a century. In a media landscape that seems to change daily, that’s a rare feat.
5,475 strips
When we talked on Wednesday, Hambrock estimated he’s written 5,475 strips but quickly added, “Charles Schulz did over 20,000 ‘Peanuts’ strips, so I’ve got a ways to go.”
On Saturday, Hambrock, who works out of a Downtown studio, will sign his two “Edison Lee” books at the Pollard Gallery. (The books feature a collection of the comics, and he’s working on a third book now, along with a non-”Edison Lee” graphic novel.)
He’s looking forward to talking with fans.
“Any opportunity to meet with the public is great,” he said. “It’s always fun to talk to people who read it in the paper. This is my first public event since COVID, and I’ll be wearing a mask.”
Hometown comic
“Edison Lee” has run in the Kenosha News since its inception, except for a few days in May of 2019 when the newspaper switched up its comics mix. Instead of running on the comics page, “Edison Lee” has a home on our puzzles page, nestled beneath the crossword each day.
As part of King Features, “Edison Lee” runs in about 120 newspapers, Hambrock said. When he started the daily strip, it ran in 40 papers.
“The business goes up and down,” he said, and being in 100 or more newspapers every day is a mark of success in such a fractured media environment.
Even in a challenging business environment — with print media like newspapers battling a digital world — Hambrock almost can’t imagine life without “Edison Lee.”
“The thought of not doing it anymore was like getting a divorce or something,” he said. “The characters live with you all the time. To just walk away from it? The thought of that was frightening.”
A huge bonus of writing the strip is living inside the optimistic world of young Edison Lee, who is forever blowing things up (or plotting to). When he fails, he gets up and looks for the next adventure.
“Edison Lee is an optimist, and it makes me optimistic, too,” Hambrock said. “It really helps me to have this humor every day, laughs every day.”
“Edison Lee” isn’t a political strip, though Hambrock’s characters don’t shy away from commenting on current events and society in general.
“When I’m looking around at everything going on in our country with politics and everything, I’m very careful now,” he said. “Comments can be taken completely out of context.”
Looking ahead
As for the next five — or 10 — years of “Edison Lee”?
“The characters kind of write themselves,” Hambrock said. “You get to know those characters so well that it’s not as hard as you think to come up with ideas.”
As he nears his 15th anniversary of cranking out comic strips on a daily basis, Hambrock is happy he doesn’t lack for ideas.
“I read a lot, and I observe,” he said. “You think, ‘How am I ever going to do this seven days a week?’ but the characters take the strip in new directions, and pretty soon it’s there.”
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.