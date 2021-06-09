Cases against Cardinali, Barker, Blake from April arrest have become murky

Cardinali echoed Barker's assessment.

"There was just a little bit of misunderstanding in terms of showing up or not," he said. "But at the end of the day, I'm relieved that part is over. I'm still focused on Justin having a fair resolution to his treatment and his case. I certainly have some concerns with how he was treated.

"I still feel encouraged by the outpouring of support from LOK, who helped organize the event, the Blake family, the Grace Lutheran Church community and so much from the local activists community. I'm heartened by it, only because it shows that people are starting to understand there needs to be some kind of change," Cardinali said.

Barker said he was disappointed at what he called a lack of communication from the start.

"They didn't communicate (the move to Walworth County) to us," he said. "It took me almost two weeks to figure out my original court date, because they had switched it in the system and nobody could find us, basically.

"It was not a high level of communication."

Blake case unresolved

Blake also faces a possible municipal disorderly conduct ticket after his arrest with Barker and Cardinali.