Catching Olympic fever: Let the Games begin!

This was already going to be an Olympics unlike any other — with ever-shifting COVID restrictions, TV correspondents working remotely in Connecticut to “cover” events in China and continuing political tensions between the U.S. and the host country — and that was before we learned of the burner phones.

But the show will go on despite all of this, with the Opening Ceremonies today at Beijing National Stadium. (If you want to see the spectacle live, it starts at 5:30 this morning on NBC. The rest of us will tune in tonight at 7. I trust NBC’s editors will put together a fine show.)

What else will be different?

Shhhh: Spectators — whose numbers will be severely limited due to COVID-19 — are being asked to applaud, not cheer, so as not to spread the airborne virus.

Solo act: NBC usually has an army of announcers, analysts and reporters at the Olympics. This time? Not so much. Most of the commentary will be based on video feeds. Poor host Mike Tirico will be mostly alone in his comfy studio in China.

Frequent flyer: Tirico will also spend a considerable amount time on planes. He’s anchoring NBC’s prime-time Olympics coverage before returning to the U.S. to host NBC’s Super Bowl coverage on Feb. 13. On that Sunday, he’ll pull double duty: Once the football game ends in Los Angeles, he’ll pivot to coverage of skating and women’s bobsled events.

Speaking of double duty: The Chinese are using the “Ice Cube” for curling events. It’s the same venue used in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, where Michael Phelps made such a splash for the U.S. Swim Team. The U.S. curlers sat they’re thrilled to be competing on the same “ice” where Phelps made his name.

Opening act: The Olympic Opening Ceremony is a big deal for the host nation, with each host working to make a splash. Remember the stadium filled with drummers at those 2008 Beijing Summer Games? We expect something spectacular today, too. Like the 2008 Olympics, the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is designed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who is known for stunning cinematography and use of color.

The lighter side

While the usual worries loom over every Olympics — terrorism, injuries, bad food in the Athletes Village — here are some lighter Olympic moments to watch for:

The crazy pants are back! The Norwegian men’s curling team first brought attention to the 2010 Winter Olympics when they competed wearing clown pants. We expect that tradition to continue.

There will be lots of short track speed skating coverage. I don’t know who will win, but I do know at least one team will be disqualified from each race.

For a few weeks, U.S. audiences will watch hockey (men’s and women’s) with a level of interest not seen since the 2018 Winter Olympics.

All grown up: Four-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who burst onto the world stage as a teen with an unruly mop of red hair, is now a grizzled snowboarding veteran at age 35. And he’s competing against teenagers.

Learning curve: We can use all that time spent on the couch figuring out what luge is and how it differs from skeleton. These are two real Winter Olympic sports, as is biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and target shooting. (How did that become a thing?)

Choosing sides: Don’t scoff at the fierce rivalry between, say, Sweden and Norway during the cross-country ski races. Those sports are everything in those nations. That’s what’s so fun about the Winter Olympics; we get to see the Super Bowl for other countries.

Tune in: If Chad Salmela — NBC’s awesome cross-country skiing analyst — is calling a race, make sure to tune in. His exploding-brain-matter level of enthusiasm makes cross-country skiing — not usually a glamour sport — must-see Olympic viewing. Plus, he’s a close neighbor: When he’s not screaming at Norwegian skiers, Salmela is a track coach at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.

Phone home: About those untraceable “burner” phones? It’s a real thing: The FBI has encouraged athletes at the Games to use “burner” phones to avoid Beijing state surveillance of their smartphones. Good thing I’ll be watching from Kenosha. We wouldn’t want hundreds of photos of my greyhounds to fall into the wrong hands!

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

