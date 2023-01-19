Catholic cemeteries set plans, dates to begin spring cleanup

Spring cleanup and growing season plans and regulations have been announced for the Downtown Kenosha Catholic cemeteries of St. Casimir, St. George, and St. James.

The cemetery growing season officially begins on March 1 with spring cleanup to immediately follow.

Christmas wreaths should be removed from graves before March 1 when any remaining wreaths will be discarded by cemetery staff.

Annuals and perennial flowers may be planted during the growing season within 12 inches of the headstone. Annuals must be removed and perennial flowers trimmed back prior to the end of the growing season on Nov. 2.

Planting shrubs of any kind requires prior approval and authorization from the cemetery office.

Veteran markers are allowed immediately next to the monument at the head of the grave.

Flag placement is allowed only from Memorial Day, May 29, until Flag Day, June 14, in accordance with flag regulations on graves as posted on the American Legion website (www.legion.org).

The DTKC cemetery staff cleans regularly during the spring, summer, and fall months for beautification, patron and employee safety, and for the prevention of non-biodegradable material polluting the cemeteries and neighboring properties, which includes the Pike Creek, Pike River, and Lake Michigan watersheds.

During the cleaning process, cemetery staff will remove and discard all items that are not in compliance with the cemetery rules and regulations including, but not limited to, the following: artificial flowers, decorations, statues, shepherd hooks, and edging.

The cemetery reserves the right to correct or remove at any time, without notification, any decoration or planting that is unsightly, overgrown, contrary to Catholic teaching or is immoral, scandalous, obscene in nature, or violates any decoration policy. Patrons should remove non-compliant decorations before the cemetery staff disposes of them. DTKC cemeteries are unable to retrieve a decoration once the cemetery staff has removed it.

The complete list of rules and regulations that govern the Catholic cemeteries of St. Casimir, St. George, and St. James may be found on the DTKC website, http://downtownkenoshacatholic.org, and posted on signs at each of the cemetery locations.

Downtown Kenosha Catholic (DTKC), which is a subsidiary of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is comprised of the historic Catholic parishes of St. Elizabeth and St. James and the Catholic cemeteries of St. Casimir, St. George, St. James, and St. Mark.

For more information, visit the DTKC website at http://downtownkenoshacatholic.org.