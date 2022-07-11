Catholic Central High School lists graduates, honors

BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School has announced the scholarships, awards and any future plans listed by its Class of 2022 graduates.
They include:
- Henry Amborn plans to attend Moraine Park Technical College, pursuing a degree in electrical power distribution.
- Vincenzo Biondi plans to attend St. Francis de Sales Seminary, pursuing an education in priestly formation.
- Evander Craig plans to attend MSOE, pursuing a degree in architectural engineering. Craig received the MSOE Academic Scholarship, the Burlington Masonic Lodge scholarship and the American Legion Award, totaling to $100,500.
- Elinor Decker plans to attend Gateway Technical College, pursuing a degree in supply chain management. Decker received the CCHS Entrepreneur of the Year for $1,000.
- Jane Diaz-Rebollar plans to attend Mount Mary University, pursuing a degree in psychology/education. Diaz-Rebollar received the Mount Mary Dean’s Scholarship for $76,000.
- Bernadette Frisch plans to attend Viterbo University, pursuing a major in nursing and a minor in Spanish. Frisch received Viterbo scholarships, Aber/Aber-Smith scholarship, After the Dash scholarship, Burlington Chamber of Commerce scholarship, Burlington Community Fund scholarship, Douglas J. Koenig Memorial Scholarship, Jean Ahler Nursing scholarship, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin scholarship, Walworth County Sheriffs scholarship and the High School Choral award totaling to $98,500.
- Julia Klein plans to attend Loras College, pursuing an education in business and human resources. Klein received Loras scholarships, Aber/Aber-Smith scholarship, the American Legion Award, WIAA Scholar Athlete and the William & Marion Clifton Scholarship totaling to $121,082.
- Alexis Kucera plans to attend MATC, pursuing a major in dental hygiene.
- Irving Lagunas plans to attend Gateway Technical College, pursuing a degree in plumbing.
- Emma Luczkowski is currently undecided but hopes to study criminal justice.
- Kaleigh Lynch plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, pursuing an education as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Lynch received the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad scholarship, the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and was Valedictorian, totaling to $11,000.
- Calahan Miles plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, pursing a degree in sports management. Miles received the Burlington Kiwanis Club scholarship, CCHS Service Club Scholarship, Joey O’Brien Scholarship and Baseball Excellence award, totaling to $2,500.
- Maxwell Moersfelder plans to attend MATC, pursuing an education in animation and computer graphics.
- Matthias Murphy plans to attend UW-La Crosse, pursing a degree in biochemistry.
- Murphy O’Brien plans to attend Minnesota State-Mankato, pursuing a degree in aviation.
- Summer Peterson plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering/astrophysics. Peterson received After the Dash scholarship, Kohls Scholarship, William & Marion Clifton Scholarship, Educators Credit Union Scholarship, Lockheed STEM Scholarship and Elks Legacy scholarship, totaling to $59,300.
- Morgan Ramsey plans to attend UW-Madison, pursing a degree in biology. Ramsey received the Dr. James Simonds Memorial scholarship, Educators Credit Union Scholarship and the Hilltopper Math Award, totaling to $2,500.
- Maxwell Robson plans to attend Ball State University, pursing an education in telecommunications. Robson received Ball State scholarships, After the Dash scholarship, Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad scholarship, Roberts Scholarship Trust, WIAA Scholar Athlete and William & Marion Clifton Scholarship, totaling to $66,932.
- Zoe Sassano plans to attend Miami University-Ohio, pursing a degree in marketing/fashion. Sassano received the Miami University Scholarship and the Burlington Community Fund, totaling to $29,000.
- Nadia Sebero plans to attend IBEW, pursuing a career as an electrician.
- Madeline Von Rabenau plans to attend the University of Dubuque, pursing an education in flight operations. Von Rabenau received University of Dubuque Scholarships totaling to $127,980.
- Makayla Vos plans to attend UW-La Crosse, pursuing a degree in business management/marketing. Vos received the UW-La Crosse Scholarship, After the Dash scholarship, CCHS Salutatorian, Outstanding Senior Award, Roberts Scholarship Trust and William & Marion Clifton Scholarship, totaling to $13,750.
- Katie Walkington plans to attend Iowa State University, pursuing a degree in animal science. Walkington received Iowa State University Scholarships, Lorraine M & Robert C. Beix Memorial scholarship and the Racine County 4-H Award, totaling to $61,200.
- Sophia Ward plans to attend Edgewood College, pursuing a degree in health science. Ward received Edgewood College Scholarships, Aurora Healthcare scholarship and the Joey O’Brien Scholarship, totaling to $74,500.
- Kelsee Weis plans to attend Edgewood College, pursuing an education in business. Weis received Edgewood College Scholarships, Aber/Aber-Smith scholarship, Burlington Chamber of Commerce scholarship, Carl & Isabel Backlin scholarship, Kuebler & Wisnefsky scholarship and WE Energies Sons & Daughters scholarship, totaling to $118,226.
- Mitchell Zens plans to attend the Milwaukee Fire Academy in the fire cadet program.