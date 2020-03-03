95 cats removed from Racine County home so far, largest WHS removal ever in county

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday announced the removal of 95 cats — and counting — from a single Racine County home since Thursday.
WHS said that number officially makes it the largest single animal intake since the organization acquired the former Countryside Humane Society in 2013. And the number is expected to rise further.
“It was shocking and heartbreaking to know that the cats — and the owner — had been living in such uninhabitable conditions,” WHS wrote in the news release. “Feces and urine permeated nearly every surface of the home.”
WHS continued, “Scared and undersocialized, the cats scrambled into holes in the walls — and even the ceiling. After hours of hard work in grueling conditions, we managed to safely contain dozens of cats. We set traps before we left for the evening, and we brought back even more cats over the weekend. And unfortunately, we discovered some deceased cats and kittens.”
Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed said the organization was contacted by the family of the cats' owner’, and the owner then consented for the removal of all the cats from the home. At the family’s request, WHS is not saying where in Racine County the home is located.
“It was a private surrender,” Speed said. “We’re just really grateful that they reached out to us for help.”
The cats’ former owner is now living with family members, Speed said.
Still catching cats
As of Tuesday, when WHS had caught 85 cats, its workers were continuing to set traps in the house, believing there were at least 20 more still living in the walls and ceiling, Speed said. She explained that food is being set out, and workers can estimate from the food consumption approximately how many cats still live there. They could also be heard rustling behind walls and ceilings.
That means the total number of cats to be removed from the home will likely top 100. In comparison, the infamous Orphan Kanine seizure in May 2014 involved 94 animals.
Most of the cats removed from the home are currently at the Racine WHS campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Mount Pleasant, about 17 are at the Milwaukee WHS campus, and some are in foster care.
As for their condition — other than those found dead — Speed said a “handful” are in medical treatment now for eye and skin infections and respiratory illness. But most are medically healthy.
The greatest challenge, Speed said, will be socializing as many of the cats as possible.
“With their history, we know these cats and kittens are going to need a lot of support both medically and behaviorally,” WHS stated. “Many will need alternative placement in our Working Cat program.”
That is a program for cats that cannot be socialized, but they can become useful barn cats, and many thrive that way, Speed said.
For the rest, she said, it will be a matter of time, patience and slow exposure to people where they are being lodged. “Cats are social creatures, and eventually they want social contact and attention,” she said.
WHS is asking for help to deal with the situation. “Every dollar makes a difference, and it's the community's dedication to helping animals that makes it possible for us to always step up to help animals in need,” the organization stated.
WHS said anyone interested in adopting should watch its available-cats web page, wihumane.org/adopt?AnimalType=2. It said several will be available for adoption this week.
People may also call (414) 431-6119.
