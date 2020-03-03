95 cats removed from Racine County home so far, largest WHS removal ever in county

The cats’ former owner is now living with family members, Speed said.

Still catching cats

As of Tuesday, when WHS had caught 85 cats, its workers were continuing to set traps in the house, believing there were at least 20 more still living in the walls and ceiling, Speed said. She explained that food is being set out, and workers can estimate from the food consumption approximately how many cats still live there. They could also be heard rustling behind walls and ceilings.

That means the total number of cats to be removed from the home will likely top 100. In comparison, the infamous Orphan Kanine seizure in May 2014 involved 94 animals.

Most of the cats removed from the home are currently at the Racine WHS campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Mount Pleasant, about 17 are at the Milwaukee WHS campus, and some are in foster care.

As for their condition — other than those found dead — Speed said a “handful” are in medical treatment now for eye and skin infections and respiratory illness. But most are medically healthy.

The greatest challenge, Speed said, will be socializing as many of the cats as possible.