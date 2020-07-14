‘Caught in the crossfire’: Police vehicle shot multiple times with investigator inside

RACINE — A Racine Police Department vehicle “was struck several times” by gunfire as an investigator sat in the car after a “civil disturbance” between two individuals turned violent early Monday afternoon, according to the Police Department.
The shooting began at about noon Monday.
A member of the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit was sitting in a police vehicle conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of 11th Street, east of South Memorial Drive and west of Washington Avenue, according to police Lt. Adam Malacara.
Then, according to police, a “civil disturbance broke out” in the neighborhood. “The parties both brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire,” an email from Malacara stated.
The vehicle was shot and the officer reportedly sustained several scratches from shattered glass, but suffered no serious injuries.
The investigator then got out of the vehicle and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, “at which point one party ran and the other dropped their handgun and was taken into custody,” according to police.
Police stated that the officer did not fire a shot in the incident.
The investigation was still considered ongoing and police, as of Monday afternoon, were still searching for the individual who fled.
According to an all-points bulletin issued at about 12:55 p.m. on police radio frequencies, the suspect who fled was described as a male in his 20s who is known to law enforcement. While fleeing, the man got into “an older white vehicle” driven by a woman and fled the scene, heading south on Lockwood Avenue.
After the man fled, law enforcement reportedly responded to at least two locations the man was known to frequent, including one on Washington Avenue and another on Memorial Drive.
Police also were seeking a 1999 white Pontiac Bonneville that may have been involved in the incident. It may have a purple stripe painted on it.
At 12:10 p.m., police were observed taking a man into custody at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Ninth Street. But Malacara said that was unrelated to the 11th Street incident.
Police are asking those with information related to the 11th Street incident to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Marshals’ arrest
At the same time events were unfolding on 11th Street, just up the hill and to the east on Pearl Street U.S. Marshals in military-style gear and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents were observed at a home in the 1000 block of Pearl Street, taking two men into custody. These arrests, according to an ATF spokeswoman, were unrelated to the shooting.
“ATF agents are assisting Racine PD in the investigation of the disturbance that occurred around noon today. Agents were in the area on an unrelated law enforcement investigation when the shooting occurred,” Kimberly Nerheim of the U.S. Department of Justice said in an email received just before 4 p.m.
U.S. Marshals Spokesman Robert O’Connor said in an earlier email that the Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was assisting “the Racine Police Department respond to a shooting incident earlier today.”
Racine Police have not yet stated what the ATF/Marshals investigation was related to.
This marks at least the second time this month that U.S. Marshals have been active in Racine.
On July 1, U.S. Marshals were seen swarming a vehicle on Lathrop Avenue. The next day, O’Connor said in an email that one of its task forces was “assisting the Racine Police Department attempt to locate a wanted fugitive.” The Racine Police Department did not reply to a request for comment about that incident.
