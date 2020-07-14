‘Caught in the crossfire’: Police vehicle shot multiple times with investigator inside

According to an all-points bulletin issued at about 12:55 p.m. on police radio frequencies, the suspect who fled was described as a male in his 20s who is known to law enforcement. While fleeing, the man got into “an older white vehicle” driven by a woman and fled the scene, heading south on Lockwood Avenue.

After the man fled, law enforcement reportedly responded to at least two locations the man was known to frequent, including one on Washington Avenue and another on Memorial Drive.

Police also were seeking a 1999 white Pontiac Bonneville that may have been involved in the incident. It may have a purple stripe painted on it.

At 12:10 p.m., police were observed taking a man into custody at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Ninth Street. But Malacara said that was unrelated to the 11th Street incident.

Police are asking those with information related to the 11th Street incident to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Marshals’ arrest