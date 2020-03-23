Cause of house explosion still under investigation

The cause of an explosion that destroyed a Kenosha home and left one person dead is still under investigation, but authorities believe that there was likely a natural gas leak inside the house.
The house at 7851 30th Ave exploded at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Dave and Tammy Hall, the couple who lived there, escaped with the help of neighbors who helped pull them from a window. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said another resident of the house, an adult male, was killed. Leipzig said the man’s body was recovered by firefighters.
Leipzig said he did not know the condition of the Halls Monday. One was being treated at a Milwaukee-area burn center, the other at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Leipzig said, but he said it appears to have been from a mechanical issue in the house.
“It appears to have been accidental and confined to the house; it was not criminal in nature,” Leipzig said.
He said he did not believe there was any danger to other residents of the area.
Two neighboring homes were damaged in the blast.
He said We Energies crews had been at the scene testing all the natural gas lines to the house and found no problems.
“We’ve been working with the Kenosha Fire Department and will continue to do so,” said Alison Trouy, spokesman for We Energies. “Our initial investigation did not find any leaks to our equipment or leading to the home.”
Family members of Halls could not be reached for comment. The family set up an online fundraiser to help in the couple’s recovery at www.gofundme.com/f/tammy-and-dave-hall.
LORD OF LIFE CHURCH SERVICE
terry and tom1
Mountains
Terry and Chris
Terry and brothers
Farm in woods
Dr Who
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
pebblebrook apartments fire
meals4paws 1.jpg
meals4paws 2.jpg
cat hoarding 2.jpg
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
Food for boxes
Crowd funding folks
Karisa and Ella
parkside day 1.jpg
WILMOT LUNCHES
WILMOT LUNCHES
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
No rush hour
Local government, emergency responders and businesses have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and making decisions in order to try to …