Cause of house explosion still under investigation
The Kenosha Fire Department responds to home that exploded in the 7800 block of 30th Avenue on Sunday, March 22.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The cause of an explosion that destroyed a Kenosha home and left one person dead is still under investigation, but authorities believe that there was likely a natural gas leak inside the house.

The house at 7851 30th Ave exploded at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Dave and Tammy Hall, the couple who lived there, escaped with the help of neighbors who helped pull them from a window. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said another resident of the house, an adult male, was killed. Leipzig said the man’s body was recovered by firefighters.

Leipzig said he did not know the condition of the Halls Monday. One was being treated at a Milwaukee-area burn center, the other at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Leipzig said, but he said it appears to have been from a mechanical issue in the house.

“It appears to have been accidental and confined to the house; it was not criminal in nature,” Leipzig said.

He said he did not believe there was any danger to other residents of the area.

Two neighboring homes were damaged in the blast.

He said We Energies crews had been at the scene testing all the natural gas lines to the house and found no problems.

“We’ve been working with the Kenosha Fire Department and will continue to do so,” said Alison Trouy, spokesman for We Energies. “Our initial investigation did not find any leaks to our equipment or leading to the home.”

Family members of Halls could not be reached for comment. The family set up an online fundraiser to help in the couple’s recovery at www.gofundme.com/f/tammy-and-dave-hall.

