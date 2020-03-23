Cause of house explosion still under investigation

The cause of an explosion that destroyed a Kenosha home and left one person dead is still under investigation, but authorities believe that there was likely a natural gas leak inside the house.

The house at 7851 30th Ave exploded at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Dave and Tammy Hall, the couple who lived there, escaped with the help of neighbors who helped pull them from a window. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said another resident of the house, an adult male, was killed. Leipzig said the man’s body was recovered by firefighters.

Leipzig said he did not know the condition of the Halls Monday. One was being treated at a Milwaukee-area burn center, the other at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, Leipzig said, but he said it appears to have been from a mechanical issue in the house.

“It appears to have been accidental and confined to the house; it was not criminal in nature,” Leipzig said.

He said he did not believe there was any danger to other residents of the area.

Two neighboring homes were damaged in the blast.