"Celebrate America" entertainment in Kenosha

Music and entertainment on multiple stages kicks off today (July 2) as the 2022 “Celebrate America” event starts.

A full line-up of entertainment runs July 2-4 along the lakefront, highlighted by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

“Celebrate America” activities along Kenosha’s harbor are 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Live music, the Dock Dogs Diving contest and vendors are north of 54th Street between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue, with more music and vendors in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Dock Dogs Diving Contest

The Dock Dogs Diving contest is Saturday through Monday in a large pool set up next to the harbor, on 54th Street, east of Sixth Avenue.

Dogs are encouraged by their owners and the crowd to jump off the dock to retrieve a toy.

On-site registration and practice begins at 4 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, with performances beginning an hour later each day. Big Air Finals start at 7 p.m. on July 4.

Live music at the harbor

“Celebrate America” bands:

Saturday, July 2

Shoreline Stage (along the harbor near 54th Street and Fourth Ave.)

3 p.m.: Isabella Maria (top country hits)

5:45 p.m.: The Collective (rock and pop hits)

8:30 p.m.: The First Wave (‘80s New Wave/Alternative)

Fireworks Stage (at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.)

3:30 p.m.: Saturday June Band (straight ahead rock ‘n’ roll)

6:15 p.m.: Project Nostalgia (pop and classic rock)

9 p.m.: Beyond the Blonde (tribute to women rockers)

Sunday, July 3

Shoreline Stage

3 p.m.: Simply Sound (pop rock, ‘80s to today)

5:45 p.m.: Kung Fu & Whiskey (‘60s/’70s rock)

8:30 p.m.: Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

Fireworks Stage

3:30 p.m.: The Eco Limes (The ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond)

6:15 p.m.: Andrew Scott Dendinger (rock, Bob Seger, Eagles, Chris Stapleton)

9 p.m.: Poison’d Crue (classic hair band favorites)

Monday, July 4

Shoreline Stage

Noon: Smolen & Friends (classic rock, country, pop)

2:45 p.m.: Whiskey & Harmony (country and pop rock)

5 p.m.: AM/FM (the hits from the ‘80s to today)

5 p.m.: Seal Party (Psychedelic soul from this west coast duo)

7:45-9 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m.: Boys & Toys (Kenosha rock band)

Fireworks Stage

12:30 p.m.: Flat Creek Hwy (bluegrass/Americana)

3:15 p.m.: Would You Kindly? (female-fronted Kenosha rock band)

5 p.m.: Seal Party (Psychedelic soul from this west coast duo)

7:45-9 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m.: The Hat Guys (dance rock, disco, ‘80s to current)

Live music in Pennoyer Park

The “Let Freedom Sing” stage, at the Pennoyer Park band shell, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront, features live music on July 4.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will perform a medley of patriotic favorites from 4 to 6 p.m.

Yesterday’s Children will take over from 7 to 9 p.m. The group began in the mid-'60s and has since entertained groups around the Midwest with a combination of contemporary rock, jazz, pop and soul music.

