'Celebrate America' event city's largest since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Last weekend’s “Celebrate America” event in Downtown Kenosha was likely the largest the city has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began, city officials said.

The Fourth of July celebrations included two music stages and a few dozen vendors along the Kenosha harbor, as well as the Rainbow Valley Carnival and “Dock Dogs,” a swimming pool for pets to take part in different competitions.

Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha, said that although a definitive headcount wasn’t kept for the open event, she “wouldn’t be surprised” if there were at least 10,000 people present by the time the fireworks show began on Sunday night.

“Things went really well,” Kochman said. “No bad things to report in the festival, just people having a good time.”

James Shehadeh, owner of Downtown Kenosha’s Trolley Dogs, said his business did better during this year’s celebrations than even before the pandemic.

“This is a tradition,” Shehadeh said. “We’ve been doing this for 15 years.”

Shehadeh said the attendance was smaller this year than past celebrations, but there were also fewer vendors than previous years, meaning he received plenty of business.