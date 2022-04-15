Celebrate Earth Day events in person in Kenosha on April 23

Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Celebrate Earth Day event as an in-person format this year, offering hands-on activities for all ages to learn how to be stewards of the environment.

Celebrate Earth Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the Gateway Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave. and Gateway’s Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the event in Kenosha, which has drawn thousands of participants over the years. Snap-on Inc. has been a sponsor of the event for all 14 years.

“We’re also excited to be able to offer the event in person this year, and hope the public will come to celebrate the environment with us at both campuses,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager, community relations and communications.

New this year will be vendors located in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center and several new activities will be featured in key areas of the event.

The event features many earth-friendly activities, informational booths and children’s crafts. For a full guide to all activities for the day, visit www.gtc.edu/earthday . The event is free and open to the public.

Pike Creek cleanup

Prior to the general event, there will be a Pike Creek cleanup on the campus from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

A few of the many events and features planned for Earth Day on the Kenosha campus include:

Children’s activities including hands-on crafts in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center, educational activities at the Center for Sustainable Living and a throw-line contest hosted by Gateway’s Arboriculture-Urban Forestry program.

Informational booths. Environmentally-focused businesses and groups will be on hand at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Electronics recycling. Drop off electronics including computers, printers, VCRs and DVD players at the electronics recycling booth located in the Madrigrano Conference Center parking lot. Visit www.gtc.edu/earthday to find a full list of accepted items.

Tour of the new wheelchair-accessible planters located near the greenhouses, with the possibility of planting cold weather plant varieties from seed at the event.

