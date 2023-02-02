Despite what T.S. Eliot said about April, February is the cruelest month.

Mercifully, it’s also the shortest.

February in Wisconsin can accurately be described as a cold, gray slog toward March, and those of us who have not fled for warmer, sunnier locations are left to endure it.

But why just exist when you can thrive? And why just count the hours until June when you can fill those hours with cold-weather activities?

This weekend, area residents are invited to embrace February in all its teeth-chattering glory. (When you do venture outside, however, do bundle up. Frostbite is not on our list of winter pleasures.)

Go and check out:

Snow sculptures in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva's Winterfest continues through Sunday, Feb. 5, in Flat Iron Park on the lakefront, and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations.

The 28th annual Winterfest features the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including a downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

The snow sculpting: The snow sculptures, are created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. The action started Wednesday, when the 8-foot-by-9-foot snow blocks were built and 15 snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. started sculpting.

All sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. Saturday. The final sculpture must fit within a 12-foot circle; height is optional. Nothing other than snow, ice or water may be used. Competitors can only use the snow available on site. Colorants are not allowed. The only tools the teams can use are an ice chopper, snow saw, chisel and machete.

The final pieces are judged by the competitors themselves (based on creativity, technique and message). People’s Choice Award voting is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The snow sculpting competition is free to attend. You can find details online at visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/

Ice Sculpture Walk: Some 32 hand-carved ice sculptures will line the streets of Downtown Lake Geneva Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 2-5, and remain on display as long as the cold weather permits.

Bonfires on the Beach: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, visitors can gather around bonfires (or duck into the warming tent) on Riviera Beach. Admission is free, and there will be performances at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. by Fox Valley Fire Arts. S’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

Getting around: This is a free festival and brings huge crowds to Lake Geneva. Parking will be challenging to find. A better option is to ride the free shuttle, operating on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Shuttles run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days, picking up and dropping off riders about every 20 minutes between stops. Pickup locations are at the Park-n-Ride lot, at Sheridan Springs Road and Edwards Boulevard (north of Highway 50 near Servpro) and Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd. (north of Highway 50). The shuttle drops off passengers at the U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Snow Daze in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Downtown Snow Daze Festival — and its ice sculptures — is back on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The outdoor event returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor, with more ice sculptures located throughout Downtown Kenosha. The free event is 1 to 4 p.m., with the ice sculptors from Art Below Zero creating a sculpture in the park (starting at 1 p.m.).

While the sculptures will have a variety of shapes, sizes and themes, the overall event theme this year is Enchanted Ice Kingdom.

Kris Kochman, Kenosha’s community relations liaison person, who organizes the festival, joked about the theme, "well, Ice Castles was taken" — referring to the popular event at Geneva National.

Each year, she said, "the city picks a theme for the sculpture, but the local businesses do their own thing, too. We started meeting with the artists at Art Below Zero in the fall and kicked around some ideas for the ice carving demonstration piece.

"I said 'how about doing something with a medieval theme' and Max Zuleta's eyes lit up. 'Like a dragon?' he said. So, yes, the ice carving demo this year will be a dragon. There's also a castle sculpture that will be a good photo op for people."

Also following the Enchanted Ice Kingdom theme? A wizard sculpture, a medieval shield and our own King Elvis.

"The Kenosha Kingfish mascot, who's at the festival every year, will have a medieval twist this time, too," Kochman said.

The 2023 edition is the ninth year for the free festival, and Kochman is hoping for "an ideal winter day. The forecast is for a high of 33 degrees, which is perfect."

Snow Daze continues to be popular, she said, "because people are ready to get out and do something at this time of year. Plus, it's free, which is appealing to a lot of people."

Another bonus: "Our festival is easy to get to, with plenty of free parking."

Snow Daze visitors "can spend as little as or much time as they want," she added. "Some people watch the ice carving demo in the park and then skate on the city's ice rink. Other people walk or drive around Downtown and pop in and out of the businesses while seeing the ice sculptures."

There will be eight sculptures in the park and other 42 at local businesses and venues like the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., which will have a unicorn sculpture.

"We're really pleased so many businesses participate," Kochman said. "At this time of year, people get cabin fever. It's a great reason to bundle up and come Downtown.

Another big attraction during Snow Daze is the city's ice skating rink in Veterans Memorial Park, which is free and open for skating. Free skates can be borrowed from the Skate Hut.

Map it out: You can find a lot of the ice sculptures, and download a map showing their locations, at visitkenosha.com/snowdaze. Sculptures can be found, starting Saturday, as far north as Alpaca Art Pottery Painting, 4326 Seventh Ave., and as far south as Scott Olsen CPA, 6003 Seventh Ave. Many sculptures can be found in Veterans Memorial Park and farther south on Sixth Avenue. Outside of the immediate Downtown area, sculptures will stand outside Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., and the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, along with a cluster around Modern Apothecary, 4924 Seventh Ave.

Snow Daze is presented by the City of Kenosha and Visit Kenosha, with support from area businesses and the Downtown Lakeshore Business Improvement District. Some of the participating businesses have Snow Daze specials, which can be found at visitkenosha.com/snowdaze.