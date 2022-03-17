Celebrating March Mascot Madness

Opening weekend of the NCAA Basketball Tournament is upon us.

And — in an example of perfect timing — it’s also St. Patrick’s Day.

Think much beer will be consumed?

St. Paddy’s Day is also a big dress-up holiday, with folks sporting everything from “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” buttons to full leprechaun outfits. Same goes for college hoops fans.

Of course, the ultimate March Madness costumes are worn by the team mascots. And while the basketball games (and attendant wagering) draws the most attention, for me, it’s all about seeing the parade of wacky collegiate mascots.

As we get ready to watch non-stop basketball games — and watch our brackets crumble — we pause to celebrate the weird, wonderful world of fuzzy characters and men in capes:

It’s “reigning” cats and dogs: Each year, the NCAA Tournament is filled with teams sporting feline and canine monikers. This year is no exception. We’ve got the Tigers of Louisiana State University, Missouri, Auburn and Texas Southern; the Wildcats of Villanova, Kentucky, Arizona and Davidson; the Cougars of Houston; the Bobcats of Montana State; the Catamounts (a fancier name for a cougar) of Vermont; and a Blue Panther named Pounce (Georgia State).

This year’s slate also features plenty of canines, including the top-seeded Bulldogs of Gonzaga and the Huskies from the University of Connecticut.

Trojans, Spartans — what’s the difference? Plenty of teams opt for classical soldiers, including the Trojans of the University of Southern California and the Spartans of Michigan State and Norfolk State. Fun fact: Though the USC team is called the Trojans, the actual team mascot is Traveler, the white horse the trojan warrior rides.

Missed opportunity: Colgate University’s teams are called the Raiders and not, as one would hope, the Fighting Cavities!

The odd couple: The North Carolina Tar Heels’ mascot is a ram named Rameses. Why? Because no one wants to ruin their shoes with tar.

Going green: The St. Mary Gaels’ mascot is described as “an Irish warrior,” and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are represented by a leprechaun (who has to win his play-in game to make the tournament).

Angry birds: Several mascots sprout wings, including Marquette’s Golden Eagle, Virginia Tech’s HokieBird, Delaware’s Blue Hen, Creighton’s Bluejay and “Herky the Hawk,” representing the Iowa Hawkeyes. New to the tournament are the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, a beautiful addition to the field. Fun fact: This is the only Division I school with a peacock mascot, and this is from a school in Jersey City, N.J. (Not exactly known for its peacocks.)

Who you calling mythical? The Kansas Jayhawks are named for a mythical bird combining the names of two birds, the hawk and the blue jay. But don’t tell the mascot; he thinks he’s real!

Cue the Weather Channel: The Iowa State Cyclones are in the tourney. But the Iowa State mascot is Cy the Cardinal because — apparently — depicting a cyclone via a furry costume is difficult.

What the devil? The Duke Blue Devils are named for a French infantry unit, the Chasseurs Alpins, and not — as everyone assumes — because of a deal Coach K made with a certain underworld lord.

Get out your Sister Jean bobblehead: Loyola University in Chicago, which made a storied run to the Final Four in 2018, has a mascot named Lu Wolf (“Lu” standing for Loyola University), but the team’s true mascot is Sister Jean, the team’s biggest fan and team chaplain. She’s now 102 years old and will reportedly be cheering for her Ramblers in person.

Power of the press: It’s amazing how many college teams’ names came about because of newspaper writers. At Michigan State, a 1925 contest resulted in the team being called the “Michigan Staters.” But sports editors at the two Lansing newspapers felt that name was too unwieldy for headlines. They settled on Spartans, and a mascot legend (“Sparty” to his friends) was born.

Missing in action: Michigan is the Wolverines, but the team doesn’t have a mascot after a series of unfortunate (but not surprising) events involving real wolverines.

Mixed message: While Alabama’s team is the Crimson Tide, the mascot is an elephant named Big Al. Totally unrelated.

Pass the pork: Only one major sports team in the U.S. — the Arkansas Razorbacks — has a porcine nickname. Which seems impossible in a nation so obsessed with bacon.

Our neighbors to the south: The University of Illinois’ Fighting Illini have had no mascot since 2007, when Chief Illiniwek was retired after the NCAA determined the American Indian-themed image to be “hostile and abusive.” Students at the school created a new mascot featuring the belted kingfisher, a blue and orange bird native to the state. Will they be cheering Go Kingfish?

The stuff of nightmares: Providence’s “Friar Dom” mascot has to be the creepiest mascot ever conceived. The ghoulish figure, with a gaping mouth and soulless eyes, resembles Voldemort’s less-attractive brother. Is the goal to terrify opponents? Runner-up: Texas Christian University’s Horned Frog mascot. If you see this anywhere near your home, call pest control!

And this year’s best mascot is ... Zippy the Kangaroo from the University of Akron. The team was originally called the Zippers, in 1927, but after zippers became popular in pants, it was shortened to “Zips.” The kangaroo mascot was chosen in 1953 for the cuteness factor, we assume. Who doesn’t love a kangaroo?

Who else is in the mix? One very special Wisconsin Badger named Bucky.

As much fun as all this mascot madness is, however, if you fill out your bracket based on whether Purdue Pete can out run the Yale Bulldog, you’re on your own. Now excuse me while I look up what a “Buckeye” is.

