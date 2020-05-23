Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend: From veterans gatherings to 'Downton Abbey'

In some ways, this is a typical Memorial Day Weekend in Wisconsin — there’s a chance of rain today and Monday — but in most ways, it’s very different.
Most strikingly, in place of public ceremonies remembering those who died serving our country, people are being asked to remember the fallen through online gatherings.
That idea didn’t fly with the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans.
They will gather at noon Monday in Library Park, 711 59th Place, for an in-person ceremony.
The group met on May 17 — their first in-person meeting in two months — and decided to go ahead with their traditional Memorial Day ceremony.
“We don’t like to be told what to do,” said Rich Bowker, the KAVV’s treasurer. “We’re ‘Nam vets; we’ve been told what to do too many times by politicians.”
The public is welcome to attend the brief ceremony, he said. “If people show up, they show up. We’re doing it no matter what.”
The club’s members, who number about 90, decided “we don’t want to videotape it,” Bowker said. “We’ll stay 6 feet apart for social distancing, and if you want to wear your mask, wear your mask.”
The club’s ceremony takes place near the flagpole in Library Park, which is sacred ground to them. The club sponsored two trees in the park on Arbor Day 1982, honoring Vietnam soldiers Capt. David Leet and Staff Sgt. James Van Bendegom. The ceremony takes place between those trees. Nearby is a plaque in the ground honoring both men, and a P.O.W./M.I.A. flag flies above with the U.S. flag.
Also, 59th Place around the park has the honorary name POW-MIA Place.
Monday, the club will play “Taps” and shoot ceremonial rifles. Also, the names of KAVV members who died will be read out loud.
“We’re a ‘dead man’s club,’” Bowker said. “No one new can join this club.” Members all served in the military during the Vietnam War Era, 1959 to 1975; Bowker was in the Army from 1969 to 1972.
The other in-person ceremony Monday is 11 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road. American Legion Post 552 in Somers will host a program that includes the reading of names of all veterans who have been interred at the cemetery and honoring all veterans everywhere. Note: The public is invited, but visitors must remain in their vehicles. Enter the cemetery from the Green Bay Road entrance; once you’re in the cemetery, tune your radio to AM 1600 to listen to the program.
Other ways to celebrate
Besides being a time to honor military service, Memorial Day Weekend is also the unofficial kick-off to summer. A lot of venues are shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still find ways to have some fun:
Go “camping”: Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are hosting the WI Go Camp-in from 6:30 to 7:30 this evening. The free live streaming event will be available to view on YouTube and will feature music, a crafting project, a visit to a frog pond, night sky viewing and a video on feeding a turtle.
Raise a glass: In a very welcome bit of Memorial Day Weekend news, the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park will be open noon to 9 p.m. today as part of its opening weekend.
Show off your flag artwork: You can show your support for veterans by drawing an American flag and placing it in a window or drawing a flag with chalk on your driveway. You can download a U.S. flag coloring page at https://wisvetsmuseum.com/memorial-day-observance-2020/
Set a place at your table: A Missing Man Table is a memorial set up in military dining facilities in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. You can do the same at home with a downloadable instruction sheet available at https://wisvetsmuseum.com/memorial-day-observance-2020/
Watch a concert: The National Memorial Day Concert won’t be broadcast live from the Capitol this year, but it’s still airing at 7 tonight on PBS, hosted as usual by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and featuring taped performances by Cynthia Erivo, Renee Fleming, CeCe Winans, Trace Adkins, Kelli O’Hara and Christopher Jackson.
Support the troops with John Wayne and other Hollywood stars: War movies airing today on the Sundance Channel include Wayne’s 1968 Vietnam-set “The Green Berets” (4 p.m.), along with “MacArthur” (1 p.m.), “Midway” (7 p.m.) and “Heartbreak Ridge” (10 p.m.). Also today, Turner Classic Movies is showing the 1944 film “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” about the first U.S. airborne attacks on Japan (11 a.m.) and the silent movie “Wings” about World War I pilots (11:30 p.m.). The war movie marathon continues Monday on TCM; highlights include “The Great Escape” at 10:15 a.m., “The Dirty Dozen” at 1:15 p.m., “Battle of the Bulge” at 4 p.m. and “The Best Years of Our Lives” at 7 p.m.
Escape to the manor house: Milwaukee’s PBS station Channel 10 is showing a marathon of “Downton Abbey” episodes, continuing through Monday (after taking a break tonight for the National Memorial Day Concert). Sip some tea, nibble some scones and enjoy the petty rivalries and gorgeous scenery and costumes.
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MemDay 5
MemDay 1.JPG
MemDay 2.JPG
MemDay 3.JPG
MemDay 4.JPG
MemDay 6.JPG
MemDay 7.JPG
MemDay 8.JPG
MemDay 9.JPG
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.