Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend: From veterans gatherings to 'Downton Abbey'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In some ways, this is a typical Memorial Day Weekend in Wisconsin — there’s a chance of rain today and Monday — but in most ways, it’s very different.

Most strikingly, in place of public ceremonies remembering those who died serving our country, people are being asked to remember the fallen through online gatherings.

That idea didn’t fly with the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans.

They will gather at noon Monday in Library Park, 711 59th Place, for an in-person ceremony.

The group met on May 17 — their first in-person meeting in two months — and decided to go ahead with their traditional Memorial Day ceremony.

“We don’t like to be told what to do,” said Rich Bowker, the KAVV’s treasurer. “We’re ‘Nam vets; we’ve been told what to do too many times by politicians.”

The public is welcome to attend the brief ceremony, he said. “If people show up, they show up. We’re doing it no matter what.”

The club’s members, who number about 90, decided “we don’t want to videotape it,” Bowker said. “We’ll stay 6 feet apart for social distancing, and if you want to wear your mask, wear your mask.”