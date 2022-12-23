Celebrating the art of the shopping bag

My name is Elizabeth, and I’m a bag lady.

In fact, I come from a long line of bag ladies, having learned the fine art of coveting shopping bags from my mother and grandmother while toting purchases around a Marshall Field’s department store.

Forget those plastic abominations they try to pass off as “shopping bags” these days. We’re talking about sturdy bags emblazoned with a store’s logo, meant to be lovingly folded and reused for several years.

Those bags, a staple of shopping for decades, still reside in closets around the world.

That’s why I immediately went behind the sales counter when I visited the new Coopers Uptown store shortly before it opened to the public in October.

As I pulled out different shopping bags and placed them on the counter, Vicki Seebeck, general manager of the store, knew exactly what I was doing.

“Oh, you like our shopping bags?” she asked, her eyes twinkling as only a fellow bag lover’s eyes glow when they encounter a well-constructed bag.

Coopers Uptown bags are, indeed, a welcome throwback to the gold-standard shopping bag era. They are fashioned from a heavy paper, with thick handles meant to stand up to the heaviest of purchases.

Seebeck happily joined me in reminiscing about all the shopping bags we have loved and cared for over the years.

Even better than coming home with a sturdy shopping bag was coming home with the bag AND a department store gift box. And not those flimsy gift boxes whose sides fold in and which collapse after a few uses. We’re talking about heavy-duty boxes that will surely outlive me.

In our family, you might still get a gift wrapped in a signature red Marshall Field’s Christmas box, 16 years after the iconic Chicago department store ceased to exist. But you are not going to take that box home. It’s a treasured family heirloom meant to be passed down through the generations.

Thanks, Coopers, for recognizing that a good shopping bag is often more important than what’s inside it — and will likely be with you long after you’ve used up that fancy soap or have eaten all those chocolates.

Coopers Uptown also brought back another great tradition when it opened in the former Jack Andrea gift shop building at 2401 60th St.

Like Andrea’s, Coopers Uptown has free gift wrap. Every day, all year long.

Free gift wrap and a good shopping bag? Excuse me while I wipe away these tears of joy.

An indoor forest

We’ve had a lot of fun the past few weeks showcasing the bright — and sometimes outrageous — outdoor decorations shining brightly in our area this season, but we can’t see what’s inside these festive homes.

Unless you share a photo.

Maggie Marcoe did just that, sending an image of her many indoor Christmas trees.

“We normally have four trees, but last year I told my family I was thinking of doing more and one of them would be a pink tree,” she said. “They thought I was crazy for wanting a pink tree.”

She and her son were inspired to go big “after going to Milaeger’s last year,” she said of the Racine store famous for its holiday decor. “My son loved their tree displays and couldn’t get enough of them. After some thought, I said I could do more trees in the sunroom, take the furniture out and make it work.”

She started working on the project at the end of September, starting with that pink-themed tree.

The project involved many trips to stores for ornaments and ribbon for the pink tree and her green-and-gold tree, too. (“It’s not a Packers tree,” she said.) She also does a blue tree, “which I’ve had for many years.” In addition to buying decorations, she also crafts items, including tree toppers and tree skirts.

What else?

“My husband wanted a red tree, so I started shopping for that tree, too.”

All in all, she had finished her extensive indoor forest — all with different themes/colors — by Thanksgiving.

And why does Marcoe do all this work?

“It’s for my son, and it really is pretty to look at,” she said, adding she is “already planning one more for next year.”

Red Kettle update

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign has just two days to go.

This season, our local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $350,000, with $100,000 coming from contributions to those Red Kettles.

As of Tuesday, the collected funds totaled $60,000, or 60% of the kettle goal.

“With the storm coming, it’s going to be difficult to meet our goal,” said David Hamilton, the auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army.

As you wrap up that holiday gift list, remember there’s still time to donate at one of the 19 local Red Kettle sites, and you can always send money to the Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., or donate online at sakenosha.org.

Helping our neighbors is one of the best gifts you’ll give this season.

For the birds

While shopping at the new Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Pleasant Prairie, I learned about a fun holiday tradition in Scandinavia.

Apparently — though no one mentioned this when we were there in September — people in Scandinavia feed the birds on Christmas Day to ensure good luck throughout the coming year.

As I left the shop, they handed me a packet of bird seed “to spread on your doorstep Christmas morning for New Year’s good luck!”

I like good luck as much as the next guy, so I will definitely get scattering.

That’s a long way of wishing all of you a very merry Christmas and much good luck in 2023. Oh, and if you visit my home on Dec. 25, step carefully around the bird seed.

