Celebration to honor Kenosha County veterans returns Saturday following three-year pause

The annual Kenosha County Veterans Celebration makes its return after a three-year hiatus Saturday.

The free community event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the commons area at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D.

The festivities include a free breakfast sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7308, the honoring of a few local World War II veterans, informational vendors, free haircuts, and a performance by Navy Band Great Lakes.

“We’re excited to invite our veterans, their families, and other supporters out for this pre-Veterans Day celebration,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday . “I invite the community to join me in honoring the service and sacrifice of those who have served our nation in the U.S. military.”

Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson said it is the first time the event has been held in person since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of the in-person event, video tributes to local veterans were produced in 2020 and 2021.

Nelson said Veterans Administration Health Care Center representatives will be at the event to answer questions and provide information about hazard benefits available to those who were exposed to water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, agent orange during the Vietnam War and Gulf War burn pits.

“In addition to a delicious breakfast and great music from the Navy Band, there will be a lot of valuable information shared at this event,” Nelson said. “I encourage our veterans to come out to celebrate and learn about benefits that are available.”