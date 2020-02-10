Census kickoff event set for Thursday at YMCA

An event to kick off the U.S. Census in Kenosha is set for Thursday.

The City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee is inviting everyone to the event, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

Mayor John Antaramian will speak at the event at 1 p.m.

Elected officials have been invited to attend the kickoff, as well as a special guest and Captain Census.

Those who attend can apply for Census jobs.

The Census will launch in mid-March, and the deadline is April 1.

Census responses are used to determine where more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed each year to communities nationwide for clinics, schools, roads and more.

Census data also gives community leaders vital information to make decisions about community development and planning for the future.

Wisconsin was ranked first in responses in the 2010 Census, and the Committee is aiming to again achieve the highest response percentage in 2020.

For questions and more information, contact Katherine Marks at 262-653-4208 or kmarks@kenosha.org.

