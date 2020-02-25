Census seeking workers, offers local sign-up sessions

Those interested in learning more about jobs with the U.S. Census can keep information today and Saturday at two sites in Kenosha County:
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
According to the Census Bureau, 12,000 more people are neededto apply for Census Taker positions in Wisconsin.
These positions offer flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. In Wisconsin, Census taker pay rates range from $17 to $24 per hour.
Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply.
People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.
