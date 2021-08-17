Census shows that county's population is up nearly 2 percent; city population grows by 716 residents

Newly released numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census show that Kenosha County’s population has grown nearly 2 percent since 2010.
In 2010 the county had 166,426 residents. Census figures show that number grew to 169,199 by 2020, or an increase of 1.9 percent.
The City of Kenosha moved from 99,218 in 2010 to 99,986, a change of 0.7 percent. The city remains Wisconsin’s fourth largest after Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay. Green Bay’s 2020 population, according to the Census Bureau is 107,395, up from 104,057 in 2010. Madison’s population increased from 233,209 to 269,840 and added to Dane County becoming the state’s fastest growing county this census period.
Milwaukee lost population since 2010, according to the Census, from 594,833 to 577,222. City officials reportedly plan to challenge the count.
Pleasant Prairie tops 20,000
Population growth for the Village of Pleasant Prairie has been significant with a percentage increase of 6.7 in the past decade. In 2010 the population was 19,719 which grew 1,315 residents to 21,034 by the 2020 count.
The numbers are good news but not surprising says John Steinbrink, Pleasant Prairie’s village president.
Many of the newcomers are employees of businesses in the industrial parks and their families, Steinbrink said.
“As they say, it’s location, location, location. It’s a place from which you can get to easily and travel to other areas,” Steinbrink added.
It’s also about what’s offered in the village, Steinbrink said.
“We got top notch services, affordable living, a lot of stores and restaurants that appeal to people.” This in turn translates into a good quality of life for Pleasant Prairie residents.
Steinbrink notes that the quality of life is good in part due to planning and controlled growth of the village. “Our people have done a great job providing services with the money we’re given.”
Not the whole story in Bristol
On paper, the Village of Bristol appears to have doubled its population, growing from a community of 2,584 to 5,192 residents, a change of 100.93 percent.
This is not the case, however, as the numbers actually reflect the change in the municipality itself notes Village Administrator Randy Kerkman.
“In 2010 we incorporated from town to village. Once the western half was incorporated we annexed the remaining part into the village which accounts for the numbers,” he said.
If the village had grown 100 percent, Kerkman said, “that would be the greatest growth in the history of towns.”
Other communities
The census recorded the Village of Somers population at 8,402. A 2010 comparison number was not available as Somers was incorporated in 2015. The census number also does not include the residents of the Town of Somers, who reside in pockets of land that eventually will be annexed to Kenosha. Kenosha County’s 2019 population estimate of the Town of Somers was 1,252.
A comparison was also not available for Salem Lakes, which the census tallied a population of 14,601. The village incorporated in 2017, merging the former Town of Salem (Salem, Trevor, Wilmot and Camp Lake) with the former Village of Silver Lake.
The Village of Twin Lakes, which borders McHenry County, Illinois, saw its official population increase from 5,989 to 6,309.
The currently published U.S. Census data does not include municipalities with under 5,000 residents, which in Kenosha County includes Brighton, Paddock Lake, Paris, Randall the Town of Somers and Wheatland.