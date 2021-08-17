Census shows that county's population is up nearly 2 percent; city population grows by 716 residents

“As they say, it’s location, location, location. It’s a place from which you can get to easily and travel to other areas,” Steinbrink added.

It’s also about what’s offered in the village, Steinbrink said.

“We got top notch services, affordable living, a lot of stores and restaurants that appeal to people.” This in turn translates into a good quality of life for Pleasant Prairie residents.

Steinbrink notes that the quality of life is good in part due to planning and controlled growth of the village. “Our people have done a great job providing services with the money we’re given.”

Not the whole story in Bristol

On paper, the Village of Bristol appears to have doubled its population, growing from a community of 2,584 to 5,192 residents, a change of 100.93 percent.

This is not the case, however, as the numbers actually reflect the change in the municipality itself notes Village Administrator Randy Kerkman.

“In 2010 we incorporated from town to village. Once the western half was incorporated we annexed the remaining part into the village which accounts for the numbers,” he said.