Census taker positions being hired locally

There is still time to apply for 2020 census taker positions in Burlington, Elkhorn, Kenosha, and Racine.
The Census Bureau still needs more than 9,000 people to apply for census taker positions in Wisconsin and recruiting will be winding down soon.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. Pay rates range from $17 to 24 per hour depending on location, and work hours vary by position and location.
Anyone 18 and older, college students, veterans, retirees, seasonal workers, and people who are bilingual — or high school students who will be 18 by the time they start work — are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply.
The Census Bureau released a new interactive map to help partners and job seekers identify areas where more applications are needed. Efforts are made to hire locally, so census takers are familiar with the neighborhoods they are assigned to work.
To apply online or find out more about temporary jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau, go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Recruiters also will be standing by to answer questions and provide assistance with the application process at the following locations:
Today: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2020 Expo Health & Home Show at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse 900 Wood Road.
Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kenosha Workforce Development Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Suite 122.
Thursday: 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Workforce Development Center 8600 Sheridan Rd, Ste 122 Kenosha
Friday: 10 am to 5 p.m. at the Kenosha Workforce Development Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Suite 122.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kenosha Workforce Development Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Suite 122.