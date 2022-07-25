Centenarian from Kenosha reflects on her life as she marks 100 years today, honored by Coast Guard

For Kenosha resident Marie Goff the date of July 25, 2022, holds special meaning, as she marks her 100th birthday today.

We caught up with Marie Goff at her apartment in Kenosha with her daughter Kristie, and granddaughter Simone. Marie shared with us memories from her time in military service during WWII, what it was like raising six children, and the key to living a long and happy life.

What are your hobbies?“I never had time for many hobbies, because I had six children” said Marie, “When I was young and living in Chicago though, I did enjoy the stock market. I worked in an office right across the street from the stock exchange, so I would go there during my lunch hour and sit and listen to what the men bought.”

What was dating like growing up?“Well, my husband lived next door growing up. We were always friendly neighbors, we used to go hiking a lot together. We would hike where Carthage College now is,” said Marie, “It was like a jungle then, not developed at all. We were just friends at the time though, he wasn’t a favorite yet.”

When was your first plane ride?“I always wanted to ride in a plane. The first time I did was when I bought some liberty bonds. When you bought 10 liberty bonds, then you got to ride in an airplane,” she said. “It was only for about 10 or 15 minutes. I was probably about 18 years old.”

What was the most important invention in your lifetime?“We had a trolley that I would take to my job at the Jockey factory for 3 cents. That was a pretty big deal at the time.”

What inspired you to join military service?“Well for one, I always wanted to,” said Marie, “My brother was a year ahead of me in school. He was just barely out of school that summer and they took him into the service. He didn’t have time for anything, they just took him the day after he graduated from high school. When he was killed in the service, that’s when I became determined that I would join too. I was working in Chicago and I joined the SPARs (the acronym for “Semper Paratus— Always Ready,” which was the women’s branch of the United States Coast Guard Reserve). Marie joined at 22 and worked at the “Ship’s Store” during her service. “We went for an initiation in Palm Beach, Fla., before I was stationed in Seattle. I made friends with a lot of the girls, especially the ones I lived with. We had nicknames for each other. Mine was Dusty.”

When did she first vote?

“I don’t exactly remember the first,” she said, “but I know I voted for Kennedy.”

How have the lives of women changed?

“We minded our parents quite a bit more. I come from a big family,” she said, “and we got along very frugally. I never believed in women working and not being home with their family. Now the mothers have to work and caregivers are paid to watch the children.”

What movie did she first see?

“I was very lucky that my brother worked for Orpheum Theater. We could get in free to movies,” she said. “I don’t remember the first I saw, but we loved Shirley Temple!”

Do you use technology?

“I watch TV, but only my favorite ones,” said Marie, “Mostly western movies.”

What was your favorite, and least favorite year?

“1968! I never liked that year. There was a lot going on in the world at that time. The only good thing that came of it was my granddaughter Simone,” she said. “One of my favorite years was when my husband and I went to college together at Carroll College in Waukesha. My husband and I were just about the only married couple in the whole school.”

What’s the secret to living to 100?

“I kind of think it’s because I came from a large family. That was a role model for me, I had a large family myself. We were always together, and we did a lot of things together. My husband and I used to walk together at Petrifying Springs with the kids. My husband would walk in the front of the line, and I would walk at the end. Having a big family definitely kept me young, (as did) the home cooked meals!”

What advice do you have for younger people?

“My advice is to travel, go and see what is out there. When I was in the service we would sometimes go on fishing trips, and horse riding. I loved getting to have those experiences.”

This year, Marie will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a big family party. “They’re coming from all over the world! All my grandchildren, all my grandchildren’s children,” she said. “We had a great big cake for my 99th birthday party, so we’re going to need another great big cake for this party, with all these people! I just hope it’s as good as the last one.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan celebrated her birthday on Saturday, presenting a letter of commendation and a plaque at Marie’s granddaughter’s home in Oak Creek. “It was truly a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate with Marie,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Commander, Sector Lake Michigan. “She served our Nation as a SPAR at a pivotal time in history and established a legacy for all of us to follow.”