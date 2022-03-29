Central High School Band wins Golden Mickey at Disney World

The Most Magical Place on Earth was full of music earlier this month, with school music groups from around the country coming to perform and enjoy the Disney World resort.

That included the Central High School Band, which netted several awards for their performance, including the Golden Mickey.

The Westosha Central High School Band participated in the Festival Disney competition on March 18-19, performing two pieces before a panel of three adjudicators. They received a rating of Superior, the highest possible, a Best in Class award for their division based on school size and a Golden Mickey for receiving the highest overall band score.

“They did really well, they seemed to be a lot more prepared,” said Adam Scheele, band director at the high school. “It was probably the best Festival Disney performance any of my bands have done.”

During their more than week-long trip to Florida, the group got to enjoy all that Walt Disney World resort had to offer. They also got to go to Universal Studios and spend time at Cocoa Beach.

“Things went really well,” Scheele said. “It was probably the best trip we’ve ever had.”

Scheele said the group has participated in the competition every other year since 2012, although the 2020 trip had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude for the “fantastic” behavior by his students and the “amazing” chaperones who came along.

Although Scheele said he was proud of the band for performing so exceptionally this year, what he valued more was the enjoyment the kids got from the trip.

“The overall reward was seeing the students smiling and having a great time; that’s better than any award,” Scheele said. “Seeing them have a great time was well worth it.”

