Central High School passes slightly higher tax levy for 2022-23 school year at annual meeting

Residents of Central High School District of Westosha will see a slight increase to their tax levy for the 2022-23, following a vote at the district's annual meeting Tuesday evening.

Approved was a total 2022-23 tax levy of $10.8 million, a raise of about 2.5 percent.

"Our state aid went down almost $200,000 (and) that automatically triggers the property levy to go up," said District Administrator John Gendron.

The amount of aid given to schools goes through the state’s equalization formula, which takes property valuation, enrollment and shared costs into account.

Along with the levy is an estimated $3.11 per $100,000 taxable valuation mill rate, which is a decrease from the $3.40 mill rate for the current 2021-22 tax rate. The expiration of a tax incremental financing district in the area played a role in aid and the levy.

"So now all of a sudden that money becomes part of our tax base," Gendron said. "One of the reasons we saw such a larger-than-normal increase is because that value of that property is now incorporated into that (tax base)."

"The good news for homeowners is that the majority of the rise in valuation is is commercial development." Gendron said. "And so this is transferring some of the taxes off of residential on to the commercial development."

Gendron said the money from open enrollment students also aids in funding the school.

"Imagine if we were a district that didn't have that open enrollment," Gendron said. "That'd be almost $2 million out of our budget."

In the 2022-23 budget forecast, the district is expecting a $34,584 surplus. Gendron credits the positive financial position to strategically spending federal ESSER assistance money on technology and facility enhancements, rather than temporary staffing.

"We're in absolutely fantastic shape here," Gendron said. "I think we've created a budget that is sustainable (and) focused on our kids...for the foreseeable future, we're going to be able to live within our means with what the state budget is."

The revenue from the district, according to Gendron, is mostly from taxpayers and state aid, with roughly 60% of revenue coming from taxpayers and just under 30% coming from the state.

"Roughly, we're going to continue to see about 75% to 85% of our budget coming from those two revenue sources," Gendron said.

During the meeting, Gendron said if state aid does not rise with inflationary costs, districts could face the decision of making budget cuts or supplementing finances with an operational referendum. He said Central High School is not expecting to face those decisions in the near future.

"If we continue to see money not put in education, if that's flat, inflationary costs are going to go up," Gendron said. "At some point districts are either going to have to make a decision to cut to balance or to supplement -- which means an operational referendum."