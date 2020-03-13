Central High School to close beginning Monday

While Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all schools to close by Wednesday, Central High School in Paddock Lake has announced that it will be closed starting Monday.

The closure will continue through April 3, according to a letter issued by Administrator John Gendron.

"All school building activities, including face-to-face school day instruction, before- and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices, competitions and weekend events are canceled," Gendron wrote.

A virtual learning platform will begin Tuesday. Gendron said more information on the virtual learning procedures and protocols will be sent on Monday.

"We know that closing our school will impact all families, and we recognize that working families depend on the consistency and predictability of supports and services our school offers. This includes educational, emotional and nutritional supports," Gendron wrote.

"While children appear to be more protected from extreme symptoms, adults, including our educators and employees, need support and protection as well."

