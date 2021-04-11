Central High School's music program honored for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Central High School is receiving national recognition for its music education program.

The Support Music Merit Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recognizes individual schools for “outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.”

Central was one of 80 schools in the nation—three in Wisconsin—to receive the merit award for 2021. According to the foundation, schools were chosen based on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music programs.

In past years, Central has received awards from the same Foundation as being a “best community for music education.”

Central has three concert bands, two jazz ensembles, a marching band and pep band, one concert choir and one show choir. The school’s drama department also offers a fall and spring musical each year.

According to music teacher and band director Adam Scheele, about 300 students participate in the fine arts program each year, or about 27 percent of Central’s 1,100 students. Those numbers include students in the band, choir and drama programs, Scheele said.