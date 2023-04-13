A feud between two Hollywood divas, hotel hijinks and a lap dog named Mr. Boodles hit the stage at Wilmot Union High School for the Central High School production of "Suite Surrender" this weekend.

The play centers around two Hollywood divas, Claudia McFadden and Athena Sinclair, who are assigned to the same suite at the Palm Beach Royale Hotel. Hijinks ensue when the hotel staff, along with the stars' assistants, try to keep the two ladies from killing each other.

Tickets are on sale for the play, which opens Thursday night at 7 p.m., with additional showtimes Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. They are available online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73131, with student tickets being sold for $5, and adult tickets sold for $10.