Central student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Central High School of Westosha tested positive for COVID-19, the Central High School of Westosha School District and the Kenosha County Division of Health announced jointly Thursday.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus within Central High School since students returned to in-person and virtual learning on September 1.

The student attended school on Monday and Tuesday, but showed no symptoms of being sick. This student is now in ​isolation for 10 days, per state Department of Health Services and county Division of Health recommendations.

The county Division of Health is working with the school to identify and notify close contacts of the student. These contacts will be required to ​quarantine ​for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts include those who:

Had direct physical contact with the infected individual.

Were within six feet of the COVID-19-positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

Had contact with respiratory secretions from the infected individual (e.g. were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).