Central student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Central High School of Westosha tested positive for COVID-19, the Central High School of Westosha School District and the Kenosha County Division of Health announced jointly Thursday.
This is the first confirmed case of the virus within Central High School since students returned to in-person and virtual learning on September 1.
The student attended school on Monday and Tuesday, but showed no symptoms of being sick. This student is now in isolation for 10 days, per state Department of Health Services and county Division of Health recommendations.
The county Division of Health is working with the school to identify and notify close contacts of the student. These contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Close contacts include those who:
Had direct physical contact with the infected individual.
Were within six feet of the COVID-19-positive individual for more than 15 minutes.
Had contact with respiratory secretions from the infected individual (e.g. were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).
Those who do not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Central High were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group for exposure.
District Administrator John Gendron said, “We are working closely with our local health department to ensure impacted students quarantine as needed for the safety and well-being of all. This important safety measure is in place to prevent further spread of infection by those who were in close contact with the COVID-19-positive individual.”
Parents are urged to monitor students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.
Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit said parents should not send students to school even with minor symptoms such as a persistent headache, runny nose or cough.
“It’s important to remember that COVID-19 cannot be transmitted by simply passing an infected person in the hallway,” she said. “That’s not a close contact. Only those close contacts within classrooms or elsewhere will receive a close-contact quarantine letter.”
