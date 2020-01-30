Central to host annual Eighth Grade Expo

PADDOCK LAKE — Central High School, 24617 75th St., will host the annual Eighth Grade Expo on Feb. 5.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Counselor/registration presentations will meet 6 to 7 p.m.

The athletics and extracurricular expo will be in the gymnasium from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Families will be introduced to Central’s academic programs, elective course offerings and extracurricular activities.

Registration materials and course selection forms will be distributed and explained.

Teachers, advisers coaches and students will also be in attendance to discuss their programs and answer questions.

For more information contact Central’s Student Services Department at 262-843-2321, or visit Central’s website at www.westosha.k12.wi.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0