Central's Nolan Bruni, Wilmot's Cy and Dane Turner miss cut for state boys golf

Three boys golfers competed from the county Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 sectional at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course, but none of them made the cut for next week's State Tournament.

Wilmot senior Cy Turner had the best score among the three county players, carding an 87 to tie for 19th place. He shot a 45 on the front nine and a 42 on the back but finished six shots behind Union Grove junior Simon Graham, who fired an 81 (39-42) to nab the third and final individual state qualifying spot from the sectional.

Central senior Nolan Bruni also competed Wednesday and placed 32nd with a 94 (47-47), while Wilmot freshman Dane Turner tied for 33rd with a 96 (48-48).

Lake Geneva Badger senior Luke Abram secured medalist honors with a 4-over-par 76 (35-41), while Brookfield East senior Jack Corbett also secured an individual state qualifying spot with a 78 (42-36).

Wauwatosa East/West (317) and Brookfield Central (329) finished one-two in the team standings to snag the two state bids as teams.

The Division-1 State Tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.