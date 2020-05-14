Ceremony honoring Virgin Mary, also a time of reflection, transition for St. Joe fifth graders

Sara Verbsky, of Pleasant Prairie, said the crowning, which is also celebrated at other churches, can also include second-graders making their first Holy Communion. Her younger daughter Lila, who is in fifth grade, missed the coronation the first time, but was excited to be a part of it this year.

Lila’s sister Hannah, who will be a freshman at the upper campus next year, remembered it as a time for reflection. Hannah also participated in the crowning when she was in fifth grade.

“Now, it’s my last year in middle school so I’ve reflected on the year and how much I’ve grown and the new friendships that I’ve made,” she said.

Sister Sylvia Leonardi, coordinator of May Crowning for St. Joseph’s lower campus, said each class is different and each event is special. This year has been particularly challenging for students, said Leonardi, who is their meditation teacher and campus minister.

During the crowning, in honor of the Virgin Mary, participants ask for her intercession with Jesus Christ, her son, said Leonardi. Many have reflected on their community as it deals with the COVID-19 crisis.