Ceremony honoring Virgin Mary, also a time of reflection, transition for St. Joe fifth graders

A ceremony honoring the Virgin Mary that serves as a rite of passage for fifth-graders transitioning to middle school looked a little different Wednesday as vehicles processioned to the grotto at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
Normally celebrated with a Mass at church, the “May Crowning” of the Blessed Mother’s statue was held outdoors with students dressed in their uniforms taking turns placing a single carnation on the altar, while observing social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus.
The celebration at the upper campus, 2401 69th St., was videotaped for later presentation to families.
“We still get to do most of the same things. We still get to bring a flower up to Mother Mary,” said Daphne Osman, who was among 40 students who were asked to reflect on their last year in elementary school while their parents and siblings watched from their cars. “And we still got to pray in front of her.”
Give their prayers
Osman prayed for her parents and for everyone in her life, but especially those she’s lost, including her grandfather and a cousin.
Daphne’s mother, Donna Osman, of Kenosha, was proud of her daughter, reflecting on the warmth of the sunshine over her as she prayed.
“What’s so nice about this is the grotto is new and the fact that it all worked out perfectly that we were outside ... St. Joe’s always make it so special,” she said.
Sara Verbsky, of Pleasant Prairie, said the crowning, which is also celebrated at other churches, can also include second-graders making their first Holy Communion. Her younger daughter Lila, who is in fifth grade, missed the coronation the first time, but was excited to be a part of it this year.
Lila’s sister Hannah, who will be a freshman at the upper campus next year, remembered it as a time for reflection. Hannah also participated in the crowning when she was in fifth grade.
“Now, it’s my last year in middle school so I’ve reflected on the year and how much I’ve grown and the new friendships that I’ve made,” she said.
Sister Sylvia Leonardi, coordinator of May Crowning for St. Joseph’s lower campus, said each class is different and each event is special. This year has been particularly challenging for students, said Leonardi, who is their meditation teacher and campus minister.
During the crowning, in honor of the Virgin Mary, participants ask for her intercession with Jesus Christ, her son, said Leonardi. Many have reflected on their community as it deals with the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re asking her to pray for us to her son (Jesus) to help us get past this surprise that we didn’t ever expect and yet we’re called to deal with it in our own private ways, and as family at St. Joe’s,” she said.
A crown of flowers
At the end of the hour-long procession, a crown of yellow and purple flowers was placed atop the Virgin Mary’s head.
The student selected to crown her often has a name closely associated with the Virgin Mary. This year, fifth-grader Ella Silenzi, whose name is derived from Elizabeth, Mary’s cousin and mother to John the Baptist, was chosen.
Ella said she was happy to be chosen to present the crown.
“It felt really good,” said Ella, who prayed the Hail Mary for her family.
Principal Kerstin Santarelli said the ceremony, a tradition for a decade now, also celebrated “a special group of kids.”
“I feel blessed that we had the opportunity to do this because it is very meaningful because they are the leaders to the elementary kids and now they move on to middle school. It’s their gift to the school,” she said.
Santarelli recognized students and their parents for their “sacrifice, effort and commitment” to academic excellence as they made the transition from learning in classrooms to the virtual environment.
“Our fifth-graders have really grown up in this process and have become very independent. But, I think they were prepared for it,” she said. “They just have risen to the occasion. We are so proud of their hard work every day.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.