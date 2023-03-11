It was standing room only at the Chabad of Kenosha Monday and Tuesday as people of all ages celebrated Purim, a holiday commemorating the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of Haman, the advisor to Persian king Ahasuerus.

This year’s Purim theme at the Chabad was “Purim in the Shtetl (small Eastern European Jewish village).”

In addition to the reading of the Megillah, the scroll or book of Esther, traditional gifts were exchanged among participants, there was a petting zoo, pickle making, games, dancing and refreshments.

It was the first year the Chabad celebrated the holiday at its new location at the former Colergét Conference Center, at 6520 67th St.

“It feels beautiful to celebrate not only the holiday together, but at the same time reaffirm the strength of community,” said Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski. “It’s more than just a celebration.”