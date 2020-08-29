Chairman to County Board: 'Put aside differences'

John O'Day, chairman of the Kenosha County Board, sent the following letter Friday to board members, some of whom are upset that the board is not planning to meet as scheduled on Tuesday.
"These are unprecedented times in Kenosha County. I, like each of you, am saddened by the tragedies—from the shooting of Jacob Blake, the death of two young men and the injuries to a third, and the destruction, looting and the many, many broken hearts. We love Kenosha County. This is not how any of us pictured our time in the national spotlight would be.
"I want you to know that I have been in constant communication with County Executive Kreuser and have been getting updates from the Sheriff. I just was told this morning that the National Guard is now, as of Friday morning, significantly assisting in securing the perimeter of the Civic Center Campus. This allowing even more Sheriff’s deputies, Kenosha Police officers and all of the other law enforcement resources from around the state and the nation, to be on patrol of the rest of the county. I am extremely pleased that more state and federal assistance in the way of personnel and resources have been approved for this ongoing situation.
"I’m sure that you, like me, have been hearing from district constituents, and have been reaching out to them to hear their concerns. I’m hearing a whole range of emotions: sadness, fear, concern, a desire to help. They are looking to us, the County Board, to be united and to give them hope that we will get through this together. I have shared with them my support for the National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, and his oversight of state and federal resources, along with our local and state law enforcement.
"As you are certainly aware, our law enforcement officers are working long hours, and their resources are stretched to the limit at this time. That is one of the reasons that we are not going to have a regular County Board meeting on Tuesday. I am told there are not sufficient law enforcement resources at this time to provide a law enforcement presence in the meeting room, or, as some of you have asked, in the parking lot. Additionally, there was a lack of agenda items for a meeting. I ask your understanding and patience as we travel on these uncharted paths.
"I also ask you put aside differences and stop the divisiveness. We need to demonstrate our leadership by working together on behalf of all of Kenosha County."
