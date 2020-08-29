Chairman to County Board: 'Put aside differences'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John O'Day, chairman of the Kenosha County Board, sent the following letter Friday to board members, some of whom are upset that the board is not planning to meet as scheduled on Tuesday.

"These are unprecedented times in Kenosha County. I, like each of you, am saddened by the tragedies—from the shooting of Jacob Blake, the death of two young men and the injuries to a third, and the destruction, looting and the many, many broken hearts. We love Kenosha County. This is not how any of us pictured our time in the national spotlight would be.

"I want you to know that I have been in constant communication with County Executive Kreuser and have been getting updates from the Sheriff. I just was told this morning that the National Guard is now, as of Friday morning, significantly assisting in securing the perimeter of the Civic Center Campus. This allowing even more Sheriff’s deputies, Kenosha Police officers and all of the other law enforcement resources from around the state and the nation, to be on patrol of the rest of the county. I am extremely pleased that more state and federal assistance in the way of personnel and resources have been approved for this ongoing situation.