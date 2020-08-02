Challengers take aim at state lawmakers from Lake Geneva region

Two state legislators representing the Lake Geneva region are seeking re-election in November in contested races with opponents who are both calling the incumbents out of touch.
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, is being challenged by Democrat Katherine Gaulke in a rematch of a campaign two years ago in the 32nd Assembly District.
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, faces a challenge from Democrat Liz Lochner-Abel, as Loudenbeck seeks re-election in the 31st Assembly District.
Both incumbents are running for their sixth terms in the Assembly in elections that will be on the ballot Nov. 3, along with the presidential race. Both challengers say it is time for a change is who is representing the region in state government.
August’s district covers generally the eastern half of the Lake Geneva region, including Lake Geneva and Bloomfield while also taking in Delavan and extending north to East Troy.
Loudenbeck’s district covers the western half of the region, including Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth, and also extending west to Beloit and Janesville.
In her second bid to unseat August in the 32nd district, Gaulke says that August has failed to represent his constituents on such issues as health care, criminal justice reform, and dark store tax breaks.
Gaulke, who serves on the Delavan Town Board, got about 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 election. She decided to challenge August again, she said, because she believes he has grown more entrenched in unproductive partisanship.
“The work is not done,” she said of her campaign. “He is still a career politician. He is still not listening to us.”
August, who serves as the Assembly’s speaker pro tem, called his opponent’s criticism “talking points” from the Democratic Party. He said he has represented what his constituents want on issues such as health care and criminal justice.
As the second-ranking Republican in the Assembly, August said he stands behind the party’s record, and he is particularly proud of passing a budget that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law.
“I feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to do,” he said. “I feel like we’ve delivered on what we could deliver.”
In the 31st District, Lochner-Abel is making her first foray into politics after a long career as an English and reading teacher at Big Foot High School, where she retired in 2016.
The Walworth resident said she would work in Madison to restore public education funding, to expand Medicaid benefits, to protect natural resources and to rebuild infrastructure.
Lochner-Abel said Loudenbeck has contributed to excessive partisanship in state government, by doing whatever her party leaders want rather than working on serious issues.
“She just has become part of the problem,” Lochner-Abel said. “She has become a foot soldier.”
Loudenbeck said she has built a track record of presenting good policy ideas, and that she passed eight bills during her current term — more than any other Assembly member.
One of those bills assured Medicaid coverage for tele-medicine, or electronic doctor visits, which she said has become increasingly important during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I come up with good ideas, and I do my research, and I bring people together,” Loudenbeck said.
Both incumbents have joined other Republicans in Madison in an increasingly combative relationship with Evers, a Democrat who unseated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. The GOP legislative majority passed lame-duck measures after Evers won the election to strip him of powers that had been permitted for Walker.
Gaulke said August was complicit in obstructionist moves to usurp authority from the new governor, as well as other elected Democrats, such as the attorney general and treasurer.
August and his GOP colleagues have resorted to “little tricks and little games” to weaken the governor and consolidate power with the Republican-led legislature, Gaulke said.
“That is just unacceptable,” she said. “We are supposed to have a balanced government.”
August said he defends the lame-duck strategy against Evers, because although the Democrat won the statewide election for governor, voters in the 32nd District still supported Walker.
Taking authority away from the new governor, August said, was necessary to “protect” the local constituents, by instilling more authority in the Republican legislature.
“I don’t see it as a power grab. I see it as a balancing,” he said. “I would do it again.”
If re-elected, Loudenbeck said she would like to work on helping local fire and EMS departments, many of whom need to upgrade their systems and break their reliance on volunteers.
Loudenbeck said the state could set new policies and possibly allocate funding to make it easier for fire and EMS departments to consolidate or make other changes.
“We’re kind of trying to lead the way and look at what does the next generation of fire and EMS look like,” she said.
Lochner-Abel said one of her highest priorities, as a former school teacher, would be working to reverse years of Republican cuts to public education.
The Democratic challenger said she once questioned Loudenbeck as a constituent about why the state lawmaker was supporting deep cuts in public school funding. Lochner-Abel said the incumbent responded with a “canned” email that offered no real answer.
“We need to fully fund our schools again,” Lochner-Abel said. “We’re undermining our future.”
