Challengers take aim at state lawmakers from Lake Geneva region

“That is just unacceptable,” she said. “We are supposed to have a balanced government.”

August said he defends the lame-duck strategy against Evers, because although the Democrat won the statewide election for governor, voters in the 32nd District still supported Walker.

Taking authority away from the new governor, August said, was necessary to “protect” the local constituents, by instilling more authority in the Republican legislature.

“I don’t see it as a power grab. I see it as a balancing,” he said. “I would do it again.”

If re-elected, Loudenbeck said she would like to work on helping local fire and EMS departments, many of whom need to upgrade their systems and break their reliance on volunteers.

Loudenbeck said the state could set new policies and possibly allocate funding to make it easier for fire and EMS departments to consolidate or make other changes.

“We’re kind of trying to lead the way and look at what does the next generation of fire and EMS look like,” she said.

Lochner-Abel said one of her highest priorities, as a former school teacher, would be working to reverse years of Republican cuts to public education.