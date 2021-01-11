Chamber of Commerce optimistic Kenosha County businesses can rebound in 2021

After a challenging year that had many Kenosha County businesses suffering losses and altering the way they operate, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is cautiously optimistic that 2021 will be a better year.
Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Molitor believes there will probably be some business challenges during the first few months of this year, but some area companies are likely to rebound.
“We had a tough 2020. It was a very challenging year. The beginning of 2021 will also be challenging,” said Molitor.
Last year, some companies made quick adjustments to accommodate industrial and consumer needs during the pandemic, including some that began making hand sanitizer.
Vonco Products, a Salem Lakes manufacturer of specialty bags for breast milk, hazardous industrial materials and medical specimens, added to its product line. Last year, it began producing disposable gloves and other protective equipment for doctors, nurses and technicians who work with coronavirus patients.
Uline Corp. said it saw a large demand for shipping supplies and doubled sales of products needed for working from home, including desks and office chairs.
National outlook
Some national economists believe that companies that have made changes in their operations are likely to rebound more quickly this year. Some businesses that were declared as essential enterprises during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may have a head start.
Economists with the University of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business and Leighton School of Business in South Bend, Ind., estimate growth in the U.S. will rise above 3% in 2021.
They attributed that to the country’s economic flexibility. They said companies that specialize in consumer staples and health were some of the winners in 2020. Energy, finance and industrial sectors did not fare as well.
Strategy session ahead
The 700-member Kenosha Chamber will conduct a webinar meeting in early February to discuss business strategies in the wake of the pandemic. The idea is to help businesses “weather the storm,” Molitor said.
Some of the prospective topics will be education and how to get employees vaccinated.
Also, the KACC will work on business promotions to help companies market their goods and services and bring customers back.
“As 2021 progresses, the Chamber will be there to help businesses get the help they need,” said Molitor.
Fundraisers in 2021
He said the KACC will sponsor more events that could serve as fundraisers, including the return of some events which it was forced to cancel last year.
Last May, the KACC had to launch a COVID-19 relief fund to cover its own operating expenses. At the time, Molitor said the 104-year-old, non-profit organization suffered the shortfall partly because the pandemic affected businesses, especially those with fewer than 15 employees.
Some 70% of the chamber’s membership are small businesses.
Also, it lost revenue from events that were canceled, including the annual Legislative Breakfast, and the annual Business to Business Expo – both of which produce revenue.