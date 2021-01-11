Chamber of Commerce optimistic Kenosha County businesses can rebound in 2021

Economists with the University of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business and Leighton School of Business in South Bend, Ind., estimate growth in the U.S. will rise above 3% in 2021.

They attributed that to the country’s economic flexibility. They said companies that specialize in consumer staples and health were some of the winners in 2020. Energy, finance and industrial sectors did not fare as well.

Strategy session ahead

The 700-member Kenosha Chamber will conduct a webinar meeting in early February to discuss business strategies in the wake of the pandemic. The idea is to help businesses “weather the storm,” Molitor said.

Some of the prospective topics will be education and how to get employees vaccinated.

Also, the KACC will work on business promotions to help companies market their goods and services and bring customers back.

“As 2021 progresses, the Chamber will be there to help businesses get the help they need,” said Molitor.

Fundraisers in 2021

He said the KACC will sponsor more events that could serve as fundraisers, including the return of some events which it was forced to cancel last year.