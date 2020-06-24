Chamber of Commerce tracking Kenosha County business recovery progress

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a tremendous financial blow to many Kenosha County businesses, some have managed to survive using innovative strategies that have helped them to become stronger in the future.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said he has taken a tour of local businesses and learned that, while some are re-opening, others are progressing slowly. Many, he noted, are doing so with innovation.

Companies are offering services such as curbside sales that they didn't offer in the past.

“Business has been slow. Some are doing okay. People are being cautious. The virus is not going away. We’re not out of the woods yet,” Ohnstad said.

Ohnstad believes there should be another round of stimulus funds to help businesses.

Meanwhile, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce which has had to ensure its own struggle through the pandemic, has released at COVID-19 business update report on local firms and how they have endured through the pandemic.

The report is designed to help residents and other business learn about services they can use. It also is a promotional tool to help companies advertise their products and services.