Chamber tracking Kenosha County business recovery progress

Though the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a tremendous financial blow to many Kenosha County businesses, some have managed to survive using innovative strategies that have helped them to become stronger in the future.
The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, which has had to ensure its own struggle through the pandemic, has released a COVID-19 business update report on local firms and how they have endured through the pandemic.
The report is designed to help residents and other businesses learn about services they can use. It also is a promotional tool to help companies advertise their products and services.
While some of the companies have returned to regular hours, some still have limited hours and have limited services. The report, according to the chamber, is designed to allow others to get a better idea of what is happening here.
The report, which can be seen at https://kenoshaareachamber.com/covid19/, lists more than 70 companies and is continuing to grow. Providing a positive note of encouragement, the chamber said it wants Kenosha residents to shop locally and do business with chamber members.
With more than 700 members, the chamber said a majority of its members have dealt with major changes to how they normally conduct business. The report includes a wide array of business types, including small family-run companies and larger ones in Kenosha County.
Some of the members in the report offer information about promotions, discounts and announced new services that they are now providing. Some examples include:
- Absolute Computer Systems is offering two months of free professional grade anti-virus, operating system updates; third-party software patching; and use of their remote access software.
- Country Financial is meeting new and current clients virtually or with pre-scheduled office meetings.
- Cousins Subs is offering free delivery and curbside pickup.
- The Doubletree Hotel in Pleasant Prairie is operating with full amenities and is offering a first responder rate starting at $79 available to all local area hospitals. There also is a displaced student rate.
- Shel’s Bridal is offering gift cards, online shopping and is still accepting appointments for one-on-one service.
- Shorewest Realtors is encouraging people to buy a home virtually.
Businesses opening up with innovation
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said he has taken a tour of local businesses and learned that, while some are re-opening, others are progressing slowly. Many, he noted, are doing so with innovation.
Companies are offering services such as curbside sales that they didn't offer in the past.
“Business has been slow. Some are doing okay. People are being cautious. The virus is not going away. We’re not out of the woods yet,” Ohnstad said.
Ohnstad said he also believes there should be another round of stimulus funds to help businesses.
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
GROOMING
GROOMING
GROOMING
GROOMING
BJORNS
SAFE HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY
FESTIVAL FOODS
FESTIVAL FOODS
FESTIVAL FOODS
FESTIVAL FOODS
FESTIVAL FOODS
BJORNS
BJORNS
BJORNS
BJORNS
SAFE HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY
SAFE HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY
SAFE HARBOR HUMANE SOCIETY
MARTINO'S
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
BRISTOL 45 DINER
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
SHALOM CENTER
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
MARTINO'S
MARTINO'S
MARTINO'S
MARTINO'S
MARTINO'S
MARTINO'S
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
DOG PARKS CLOSED
DOG PARKS CLOSED
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
shirts5.jpg
shirts4.jpg
shirts1.jpg
shirts2.jpg
Hair salon1
Hair salon2
SUSAN HURTZ
SUSAN HURTZ
SUSAN HURTZ
SUSAN HURTZ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.