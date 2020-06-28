Chamber tracking Kenosha County business recovery progress

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a tremendous financial blow to many Kenosha County businesses, some have managed to survive using innovative strategies that have helped them to become stronger in the future.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, which has had to ensure its own struggle through the pandemic, has released a COVID-19 business update report on local firms and how they have endured through the pandemic.

The report is designed to help residents and other businesses learn about services they can use. It also is a promotional tool to help companies advertise their products and services.

While some of the companies have returned to regular hours, some still have limited hours and have limited services. The report, according to the chamber, is designed to allow others to get a better idea of what is happening here.

The report, which can be seen at https://kenoshaareachamber.com/covid19/, lists more than 70 companies and is continuing to grow. Providing a positive note of encouragement, the chamber said it wants Kenosha residents to shop locally and do business with chamber members.