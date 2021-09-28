Change sought in makeup of Wilmot Union High School Board; meeting adjourned until Oct. 28 28

“Wheatland and Randall would have one seat at the board, Twin Lakes would have two seats at the board and Salem Lakes would have three seats at the board,” Hopkins said.

Not unprecedented

What is being proposed is similar to the board apportionment system used by the Westosha Central High School District. There, the board has one member from each from Bristol, Brighton, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes, and one at-large member.

Following Monday's meeting, Wilmot School Board President Laurie DeMoon said that she was not aware residents planned to adjourn the meeting, at which residents also vote on the district’s tax levy.

“As the president, no one gave me notice of anything,” said DeMoon, who voted against Corona being elected meeting chair and the motion to adjourn the meeting. “I think it is really hard to get School Board members to serve. And, we are one district, I don’t think we should be divided by our municipal lines.”

She said she was also unware that there are people who feel they are not be represented.

“I have never heard anything about that,” DeMoon said.