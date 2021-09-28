Change sought in makeup of Wilmot Union High School Board; meeting adjourned until Oct. 28 28

WILMOT — An effort is underway to change the makeup of the Wilmot Union High School Board to equitably represent electors across the district. A petition, which is due Wednesday, is being circulated, calling for board reapportionment.
“There’s been a growing concern that the current makeup of the board doesn’t reflect, or is beginning not to reflect, the community at large,” said district resident Joy Corona, who is circulating the petition.
The current seven-member board has three members who reside in Twin Lakes, three from Randall and one who lives in Salem Lakes. The majority of the district’s population resides in Salem Lakes.
Per state statute, board reapportionment can be voted on at a school district annual meeting as long as a petition signed by 100 district residents is submitted at least 30 days prior to the meeting. The petition must also lay out the proposed apportionment of school board members.
In order to meet the requirements, residents elected Corona as the chairperson of the annual meeting Monday night and then voted 29-4 to adjourn the meeting until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The four dissenting votes were cast by members of the School Board.
Bill Hopkins, of Salem Lakes, made the motion to adjourn the meeting. He also presented a proposed breakdown of the number of seats each community would be allotted given the new U.S. Census population figures.
“Wheatland and Randall would have one seat at the board, Twin Lakes would have two seats at the board and Salem Lakes would have three seats at the board,” Hopkins said.
Not unprecedented
What is being proposed is similar to the board apportionment system used by the Westosha Central High School District. There, the board has one member from each from Bristol, Brighton, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes, and one at-large member.
Following Monday's meeting, Wilmot School Board President Laurie DeMoon said that she was not aware residents planned to adjourn the meeting, at which residents also vote on the district’s tax levy.
“As the president, no one gave me notice of anything,” said DeMoon, who voted against Corona being elected meeting chair and the motion to adjourn the meeting. “I think it is really hard to get School Board members to serve. And, we are one district, I don’t think we should be divided by our municipal lines.”
She said she was also unware that there are people who feel they are not be represented.
“I have never heard anything about that,” DeMoon said.
The tax levy does not need to be certified until November. It is not unusual for an annual meeting to be held in October after the state releases its final state aid figures. Paris, Brighton, Salem and Trevor-Wilmot elementary school districts also have their annual meetings scheduled for the week of Oct.25.
If the petition with sufficient signatures is presented Wednesday. and a majority of residents at the annual meeting Oct. 28 vote in favor of the reapportionment, the new board members would be elected during the spring 2022 election. The seats would need to be staggered to ensure the entire board would be up for re-election at the same time.
Residents wishing to sign the petition can contact Corona at jcorona1@wi.rr.com or Hopkins at bhopkins24@gmail.com.