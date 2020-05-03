Changes in grocery shopping today bring Kroger plans in focus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grocery shopping has changed dramatically in recent weeks, as stores have responded with safety measures for their employees and customers.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to shop independently and less frequently, and in many cases we are trying online ordering and curbside pickup for the first time.

We might get used to this if it continues for the coming weeks and months, as strange as that sounds.

And what’s coming to Kenosha County might not be far-fetched as it would have seemed back in November.

That’s when Kroger announced its plan for a high-tech automated grocery and delivery facility in Pleasant Prairie. It would feature robots and personal shoppers that select and package items off your shopping list for delivery by a fleet of vans.

It would serve customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Kroger, parent company of Pick ‘N Save, has approval from the village for the Pleasant Prairie Fulfillment Center on a 58.4-acre site at 9091 88th Ave.