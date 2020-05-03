Changes in grocery shopping today bring Kroger plans in focus

Grocery shopping has changed dramatically in recent weeks, as stores have responded with safety measures for their employees and customers.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to shop independently and less frequently, and in many cases we are trying online ordering and curbside pickup for the first time.
We might get used to this if it continues for the coming weeks and months, as strange as that sounds.
And what’s coming to Kenosha County might not be far-fetched as it would have seemed back in November.
That’s when Kroger announced its plan for a high-tech automated grocery and delivery facility in Pleasant Prairie. It would feature robots and personal shoppers that select and package items off your shopping list for delivery by a fleet of vans.
It would serve customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
Kroger, parent company of Pick ‘N Save, has approval from the village for the Pleasant Prairie Fulfillment Center on a 58.4-acre site at 9091 88th Ave.
Grading at the site north and east of Prairie Springs Park and south of Bain Station Road is expected to begin this spring; the facility is forecast to open in spring 2022. The project recently was featured in the Kenosha News’ special sections titled “Kenosha County on the Move.”
In partnership with U.K.-based Ocado, the 350,000-square-foot building will be used as product and refrigerated storage.
Products will be stored, selected and delivered to people’s homes on a staggered timeline using 150 hybrid vehicles. It would operate 24 hours a day. The center is expected to employ hundreds of workers – called personal shoppers – with assists from robots.
The Pleasant Prairie facility is not Kroger’s first. It has four such centers in operation today and plans to build 20 more.
It will not replace online shopping that customers use at individual stores.
Other companies, such as Albertson’s, Amazon and Walmart, are setting up mini-fulfillment centers, and CommonSense Robotics is working with five leading grocers to build automated mini-fulfillment centers.
A Kroger spokesman said the challenge is to push American shoppers to buy more of their groceries online. CommonSense says today only 2 to 3% of grocery customers buy online, but that may be increasing week after week,
CommonSense expects these robotic centers will only work in the top 50 U.S. markets. Otherwise they will struggle to get enough orders to be profitable.
While this sounded like a long shot in the fall, it’s very clear today. The Kroger facility will be a big regional addition to Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County.Perhaps during this challenging time we’re moving toward our grocery shopping future.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
