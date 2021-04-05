Charged with burglary, woman says she was "improving" vacant house

Two women were charged with burglary after they were found inside a vacant Paris home, a list of antiques in the home found in their truck.

Tanya Christine Burkhardt, 51, and Lucindia Dern, 56, both of Kiel, Wis., were charged Monday with burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of a vacant home on Highway 142 called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on April 2 reporting that there he noticed a vehicle parked outside the house and he believed the house was being burglarized. When deputies and two Wisconsin State Troopers arrived, they saw a dark-colored truck parked behind the house and the front door slightly open, according to the complaint.

Two women — identified as Burkhardt and Dern — came out of the house with their hands up on orders from law enforcement.

The complaint states that Burkhardt told deputies she had been squatting in the house because “she could see the place was vacant” and that she planned to “clean it up and stay there awhile.”

Burkhardt told investigators she is “familiar with adverse possession, which states when a person comes across an abandoned residence and that person improves that residence the person is now legally allowed to occupy the residence.”