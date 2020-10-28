Charges expected this week in Somers homicide; Racine man is suspect

The grandson of a Somers man killed at his home in August is expected to be charged with killing his grandfather.

Charles E. Luitze, 70, was found dead in his bedroom on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road on Aug. 15. A neighbor found Luitze after she became concerned about his welfare and went into his home to check on him.

Luitze’s 25-year-old grandson, a Racine resident, was taken into custody two days later and held on a probation violation as detectives continued to investigate the homicide. Investigators are now recommending charges of first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, and burglary with a dangerous weapon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released little information on the circumstances of Luitze’s death.

The 25-year-old man is expected to be charged Friday.

The grandson has a criminal history, with several convictions in Missouri. According to court records he is on probation for a 2018 burglary conviction. He also has past convictions for making a terrorist threat and for a marijuana possession charge.

