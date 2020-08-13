Charges filed after Highway 50 high-speed chase

Several criminal charges have been filed against a 35-year-old town of Geneva man who led Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.
Danial J. Carpenter is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, along with a probation hold, according to Circuit Court records.
Carpenter is charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing/eluding an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, all as a repeat offender.
In addition, Carpenter is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence causing injury and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.
Carpenter is due back in court Aug. 21 for an 8:45 a.m.preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.
A passenger in Carpenter's vehicle, Dustin Cullins, 32, Lake Geneva, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer. He has a final pre-trial hearing Oct. 7, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department:
Deputies responded to the 28800 block of Highway 50 on Monday at 1 p.m. for a reckless driving complaint. The vehicle, a black 2014 Hyundai Equus, was stopped in the 2300 block of Highway 50.
Police determined that Carpenter had an active probation warrant, but when they approached the vehicle, he fled at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into another vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of Highways 50 and 45.
The occupants of that vehicle included an 8-year-old girl, who was not injured. Her mother sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Bristol Fire Department.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot toward the Bristol Bay neighborhood, where they were taken into custody.
Criminal court records indicate that Carpenter has previous felony convictions for manufacturing/delivering marijuana and failure to report to jail in 2006, fleeing/eluding in 2007 and manufacturing/delivering amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015, all in Walworth County.
