Charges filed after Highway 50 high-speed chase

Several criminal charges have been filed against a 35-year-old town of Geneva man who led Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.

Danial J. Carpenter is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, along with a probation hold, according to Circuit Court records.

Carpenter is charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing/eluding an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, all as a repeat offender.

In addition, Carpenter is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence causing injury and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.

Carpenter is due back in court Aug. 21 for an 8:45 a.m.preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.

A passenger in Carpenter's vehicle, Dustin Cullins, 32, Lake Geneva, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer. He has a final pre-trial hearing Oct. 7, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department: