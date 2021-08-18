Charges filed against Pleasant Prairie teens after high-speed chase early Tuesday morning

A high-speed chase early Tuesday morning, followed by a foot pursuit, led to criminal charges against two Pleasant Prairie teens this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Traveon Barnes, 17, of Pleasant Prairie is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The attempting to flee charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the second felony carries a possible fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Barnes made his initial court appearance before Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25 at 8:45 a.m.

Also charged is Jacob Barnes, 17, of Pleasant Prairie, who faces one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Keating set a $1,000 signature bond in that case.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer on patrol at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 54th Street and 25th Avenue observed a Hyundai SUV drive through the intersection without stopping and then continue northbound on 25th Avenue.