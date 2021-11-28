Charges filed in break-in of former Burger King building

A 50-year-old Kenosha man faces two felony charges for a break-in at the former Burger King building, 4222 52nd St., Kenosha, in October.

Christopher Felter, of the 5100 block of 32nd Avenue, remains free from custody on a $5,000 cash bond and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 21, for a pre-trial conference before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Felter is charged with felony counts of burglary and possession of burglary tools, which could bring a total prison sentence of three years, followed by four years of extended supervision, and a fine of $35,000.

Court records indicate that Felter has previous convictions for burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, trafficking stolen property and criminal trespassing between 2005 and 2011 in Maricopa County, Ariz.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer drove by the building, which is permanently closed, at about 3:25 a.m. on Oct. 13. The complaint states the building had been the target of forced entry and vandalism since it closed permanently more than a year ago.

As the officer walked around the building, he heard a door move and saw it close a few inches. Additional units responded and took the defendant into custody after he exited the building with a bicycle. Felter immediately raised his hands and told officers, “I’m sorry. I was just sleeping, man.”

Police reportedly found tools in a backpack that belonged to Felter that were consistent with ones used to cut pipes, disassemble an electrical panel and “generally burglarize the property.” Above where tools were found, police observed that pipes in the ceiling had been cut, an electric panel box had been disassembled and parts of the circuit board and panel were spread out on the floor.

Police also found large copper piping on the floor that had been cut out, the complaint states.