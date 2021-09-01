Charges filed in Monday hit-and-run crash

A 20-year-old Kenosha woman was driving on a suspended license when she allegedly collided with a motorcyclist, ran over his arm with her vehicle and fled the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Kamelah L. Gill is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without a driver's license. The felony carries a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.
Gill was released on a $1,000 signature bond following her initial appearance before Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police officer on patrol at 4:45 p.m. Monday observed a fallen motorcycle and its driver on 75th Street, at the intersection of 14th Avenue.
The motorcycle was struck by a tan car that left southbound on 14th Avenue. A witness told police the car was down the road in the middle of the roadway.
Police caught up to Gill, who stated her car was struck by a motorcycle. Her vehicle had damage to the rear axle area, the complaint states.
Gill stated she was southbound in the 7400 block of 14th Avenue when she came to a stop at 75th Street. She said that as she crossed the intersection, her Taurus was struck by a motorcyclist on a red Kawasaki Ninja.
The defendant stated she had never been in an accident before and continued down the road until she came to a stop after "not knowing what to do." When the officer asked why she didn't check on the motorcyclist, she repeated that she didn't know what to do.
Other officers on the scene reported the victim was being transported to the hospital for a possible broken right forearm. Police stated his arm was run over by the defendant's car tire when she fled southbound from the scene.
Court records show that Gill was convicted of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license on Aug. 25.