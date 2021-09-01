Charges filed in Monday hit-and-run crash

A 20-year-old Kenosha woman was driving on a suspended license when she allegedly collided with a motorcyclist, ran over his arm with her vehicle and fled the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Kamelah L. Gill is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without a driver's license. The felony carries a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

Gill was released on a $1,000 signature bond following her initial appearance before Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer on patrol at 4:45 p.m. Monday observed a fallen motorcycle and its driver on 75th Street, at the intersection of 14th Avenue.

The motorcycle was struck by a tan car that left southbound on 14th Avenue. A witness told police the car was down the road in the middle of the roadway.

Police caught up to Gill, who stated her car was struck by a motorcycle. Her vehicle had damage to the rear axle area, the complaint states.