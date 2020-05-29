Charges filed in two Kenosha shooting incidents

Police located several casing and bullet fragments, along with a drop of blood in front of a home in the 1100 block of 61st Street. Officers made entry into the house, where they located Cooks, who had a loaded Glock 22 in his waistband. Another firearm that belonged to the defendant also was found.

A second man, who has not yet been charged, also was found with a Glock 22 in his possession, along with a stolen firearm in his bedroom.

Cooks told police that he carries a Glock at all times and has a concealed carry permit. He said he was standing outside when he heard multiple gun shots, drew his weapon and began to fire it. He told police he fired his gun in the air and then pointed it at something and fired in that direction.

According to the criminal complaint against Lyyski:

Police responded to the 4100 block of 56th Avenue for a report of shots fired at 2:41 p.m. Dispatch reported that a resident had witnessed a physical altercation, and that an individual from a maroon vehicle had fired a single round as it left southbound on 56th Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle and the defendant, who they took into custody.