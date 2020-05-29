Charges filed in two Kenosha shooting incidents

Two Kenosha men face criminal charges for their roles in separate shooting incidents Wednesday.
Jarred Lee Cooks, 24, and Travis R. Lyyski, 21, both were charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Cooks is charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years and six months in prison.
Lyyski faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, which carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Both men made their initial appearances Thursday. Lyyski is due back in court June 4 for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing, while Cooks has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11 at 2 p.m.
Police responded to four separate shootings that night. Kenosha Lt. Joe Nosalik said Friday investigations are ongoing.
According to the criminal complaint against Cooks:
Officers responded to the area of 61st Street and 11th Avenue at 2:54 a.m. after they heard what appeared to be gunshots. An officer saw a silver Cadillac with bullet holes in the side and spoke to the driver, who stated as he pulled into a driveway, a tall black male with long dreadlocks, shorts and a black hoodie fired shots as he ran toward the vehicle.
Police located several casing and bullet fragments, along with a drop of blood in front of a home in the 1100 block of 61st Street. Officers made entry into the house, where they located Cooks, who had a loaded Glock 22 in his waistband. Another firearm that belonged to the defendant also was found.
A second man, who has not yet been charged, also was found with a Glock 22 in his possession, along with a stolen firearm in his bedroom.
Cooks told police that he carries a Glock at all times and has a concealed carry permit. He said he was standing outside when he heard multiple gun shots, drew his weapon and began to fire it. He told police he fired his gun in the air and then pointed it at something and fired in that direction.
According to the criminal complaint against Lyyski:
Police responded to the 4100 block of 56th Avenue for a report of shots fired at 2:41 p.m. Dispatch reported that a resident had witnessed a physical altercation, and that an individual from a maroon vehicle had fired a single round as it left southbound on 56th Avenue.
Officers located the vehicle and the defendant, who they took into custody.
Police also spoke to a female about the alleged altercation. She stated that she and the defendant had gone to an address on 56th Avenue after she heard about one of her friends being involved a fight.
An employee with the Kids Castle Daycare stated he and other employees had been outside with about 30 children when they heard some yelling in the 4100 block of 56th Avenue. The witness stated he saw three females fighting in a driveway.
Shortly after that fight broke up, the witness stated another happened, and that’s when he heard a “pop” sound, but did not see anyone with a gun. The witness stated it sounded like a gunshot or a firework, and that he was concerned because of the number of children who had been outside.
