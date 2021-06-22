Charges, including felony threats to officer, filed against Kenosha woman

A 31-year-old Kenosha woman with a pending felony case in Kenosha County Circuit Court now faces five additional criminal charges after her arrest June 17.

Sabrina L. Jurik is charged with two felony counts of making a threat to a law enforcement officer, one felony charge of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Each of the felonies carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Jurik, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond imposed June 18 by Court Commissioner Richard Ginkowski.

Jurik is due back in court June 24 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer met with a man who said his SUV had been damaged. When asked he identified Jurik as the person who may be responsible.

Police located Jurik standing on the corner of 14th Avenue and 65th Street, who was looking at a building and yelling. The officer observed that Jurik had cut the edge of her palm on her left hand, had blood smears on her pants and a broken gold necklace around her neck.

Jurik initially said she was injured because she was attacked by a man and used a broom to defend herself.