Charges pending against two men in shootout that left one person injured and homes damaged

Charges are pending against two Kenosha men who police believe were involved in an early-morning shootout Sunday that left one person wounded and homes damaged by bullets.
Jeremy Williams, 31, appeared in court Tuesday for a bond-only hearing, a prosecutor asking that he be held on a temporary bond as the state prepares to issue charges Friday. Special prosecutor Ian Hackett said the state expects to charge Williams with multiple felonies, including reckless injury and multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Hackett said Williams was one of two men taken into custody early Sunday after a shootout at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Eighth Avenue. Hackett said evidence from the scene shows that four different guns were used in the altercation.
“One man was hit by approximately four bullets and had to be taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life,” Hackett said, saying that man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. “Several occupied residences were hit by bullets.”
Hackett said a vehicle fled from the scene and crashed at 45th Street and 23rd Avenue, three men running away from the crash. Police found two of the men — including Williams — hiding in a yard. They also found two 9mm handguns nearby. The third man was not located.
Support Local Journalism
The second man with Williams has not been through court and has also not yet been charged. He is being held in jail on a probation hold pending charges.
Hackett asked that Williams be held on a temporary cash bond while charges are pending.
“There are more than 100 pages of reports and statements,” Hackett said, saying the state needs additional time to go review the investigation.
“I don’t know anything about this, I don’t know what’s going on,” Williams said in court. “How are they going to charge me with something they didn’t catch me with, or something nobody saw me do?”
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set a temporary bond of $100,000, giving the state until Friday to file charges in the case.
Fave 5: Reporter Deneen Smith shares her favorite stories of 2020
2020 was a year like no other for the United States and for Kenosha in particular.
The focus of the world fell on our city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, the subsequent protest, two days of rioting that left the business center of Uptown in ruins, and the arrival of armed militia members in the city during unrest and the fatal shooting of two men by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.
The county was a focus in the contentious presidential election, a swing county in a swing state, with two visits by President Donald Trump and one by President Elect Joe Biden.
And the county was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin had one of the highest infection rates in the United States and Kenosha had one of the highest infection rates in the state. By Dec. 10, more than 1 of every 1,000 Kenosha residents - 173 people -had died of the virus.
The stories I chose included one on a man who was nearly killed by racially-motivated violence a month before the Blake shooting. I was moved by his openness in talking about the attack and by heartbreak over the racist words that preceded it.
Another story focused on the reaction of residents of Uptown in the early morning following rioting there as firefighters were continuing to battle fires.
I included a story that was part of a series in the Kenosha News focusing on individual residents experience with racism in the city and their hopes for change.
Another story focuses on one family hit by the pandemic, one of many families in Kenosha who had multiple family members die in November, the most deadly month of the pandemic.
Last I chose a story outside of the dominant storylines of the year, this one about a woman who used preparation and a calm attitude to survive an almost unthinkably frightening experience when she was swept from a boat on Lake Michigan at night during a terrible storm.
Cleveland Carr narrowly survived a violent attack by his roommate who first threatened him using a racial slur.
Sarah Pederson was swept off a sailboat in Lake Michigan at night during a storm. Her attitude and her preparedness helped her survive.
Five members of the same family hit with COVID-19, two die, in a story that shows the impact of the pandemic on local families
Residents of Uptown were on the streets at dawn watching firefighters continue to put out fires set during rioting in the neighborhood
In the aftermath of protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the Kenosha News spoke to local resi…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.