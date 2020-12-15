Charges pending against two men in shootout that left one person injured and homes damaged

Charges are pending against two Kenosha men who police believe were involved in an early-morning shootout Sunday that left one person wounded and homes damaged by bullets.

Jeremy Williams, 31, appeared in court Tuesday for a bond-only hearing, a prosecutor asking that he be held on a temporary bond as the state prepares to issue charges Friday. Special prosecutor Ian Hackett said the state expects to charge Williams with multiple felonies, including reckless injury and multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Hackett said Williams was one of two men taken into custody early Sunday after a shootout at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Eighth Avenue. Hackett said evidence from the scene shows that four different guns were used in the altercation.

“One man was hit by approximately four bullets and had to be taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life,” Hackett said, saying that man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. “Several occupied residences were hit by bullets.”