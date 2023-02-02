If you go

What: The Broadway musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Where: Kenosha's Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road

When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Details: This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world "of pure imagination," including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the Great Glass Elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of Oompa-Loompas.

Note: This is a pilot production, meaning the folks at Music Theatre International selected Kenosha Unified School District's theater department to debut the company’s high school version of the musical.

Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

What's that sound? The show’s score will be performed live by professional musicians. Audience members won’t see the musicians, however; they’ll be playing in the orchestra room, with the sound broadcast in the theater.

About the show: The musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The show premiered in London in June of 2013 and opened on Broadway is April of 2017, where it ran for almost nine months. It has since toured the U.S.