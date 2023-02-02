Senior Devon Henningfield, center, performs the opening number of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," along with other performers, during a rehearsal Monday night. The show opens Thursday in the recently renovated auditorium at Kenosha's Bradford High School.
Jillian Craig
Fifth-grade student Dominic Gentile, center, performs in the opening number of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," along with other members of the cast during a rehearsal Monday night. Gentile is one of two students performing the role of Charlie in the Bradford High School production.
Jillian Craig
Sixth grade student Evan Kohlmeier, playing Charlie, performs a solo during a rehearsal of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" Monday night. The show opens Thursday night and runs through Sunday afternoon.
Jillian Craig
Students rehearse a musical number in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The show opens Thursday night at Kenosha's Bradford High School.
Jillian Craig
Senior Carly Mikula, left, shares a scene with sixth grade student Evan Kohlmeier during a rehearsal of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at Bradford High School Monday night.
Jillian Craig
Sixth grade student Evan Kohlmeier, left, and senior Juan Navarro, right, share a scene together during a rehearsal of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Jillian Craig
Senior Devon Henningfield, who plays the lead role of Willy Wonka, performs a solo during a rehearsal Monday night. The show is Henningfield's last Bradford High School production before graduation.
Jillian Craig
Senior Devon Henningfield, center, performs the opening number of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" alongside other performers in the show Monday night during rehearsal. The show hits the stage at Bradford High School Thursday night.
Jillian Craig
Fifth grade student Dominic Gentile, center, performs in the opening number of "Charlie" in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Bradford High School production opens Thursday night. Gentile is one of two students performing the role of Charlie in the Bradford High School production.
Jillian Craig
Sixth grade student Evan Kohlmeier, left, looks to senior Juan Navarro, right, as they rehearse a scene from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" Monday night. The production opens Thursday night at Bradford High School.
KENOSHA — Audiences are invited to take a journey through Willy Wonka's world of imagination — and chocolate — when Bradford High School's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" opens Thursday, Feb. 2.
The show, which runs through Sunday, follows the classic Roald Dahl story of the world-famous Wonka, who opens the gates of his mysterious factory to a lucky few children who possess a "golden ticket."
The musical features familiar tunes, including "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination."
"(Audiences) can expect to be highly entertained by all of the dancing, the singing and the music," said Director Holly Stanfield. "Some of the music will be very familiar, not all of it, but some of it will be very familiar. It's just a great telling of the story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl."
Stanfield said this show was selected because it highlights the talents of the students and because Music Theater International offered the show to the school.
And then there's the built-in affection for the story, first told as a novel in 1964 and later adapted into films, in 1971 starring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka and in 2005, with Johnny Depp as the candy maker.
"It's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,'" Stanfield said. "Everybody loves it."
Bradford students in the production have been rehearsing the show since the end of November, and Stanfield said her favorite part has been working with the talented group on a familiar story.
"I just love working with the kids," she said. "They are amazing. They are such talented students.
"And the show is just a lot of fun, based on an incredible story that many people know. It's been a joy to watch (the students) really succeed with the material."
Devon Henningfield, the senior who plays the role of Willy Wonka, said the characterization of Wonka in the show is mostly inspired by Wilder's role in the 1971 film, along with the Broadway production role.
"We've kind of mixed them all together to create something of our own," Henningfield said.
Henningfield said the role is challenging, due to the amount of line memorization involved.
"I feel like everything throughout high school has kind of prepared me for this moment. It's just a lot of lines," Henningfield said. "Usually, I'm dancing non-stop in shows, but in this one I'm not dancing as much as usual."
Henningfield said this show is a "full-circle moment" for him.
"The show is bittersweet. I started off in kindergarten performing on the stage as a napkin in 'Beauty and the Beast,' and then it's my last show at Bradford for the year," he said. "So getting to play the lead is crazy. It's a full-circle moment."
If you go
What: The Broadway musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
Where: Kenosha's Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road
When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Details: This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world "of pure imagination," including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the Great Glass Elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of Oompa-Loompas.
Note: This is a pilot production, meaning the folks at Music Theatre International selected Kenosha Unified School District's theater department to debut the company’s high school version of the musical.
Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.
What's that sound? The show’s score will be performed live by professional musicians. Audience members won’t see the musicians, however; they’ll be playing in the orchestra room, with the sound broadcast in the theater.
About the show: The musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The show premiered in London in June of 2013 and opened on Broadway is April of 2017, where it ran for almost nine months. It has since toured the U.S.
